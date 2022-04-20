Stay inside Aldeburgh's unique Martello Tower

Would you like to stay in a coastal fortress? If so, this unique Martello tower in the coastal town of Aldeburgh is a perfect holiday destination.

Aldeburgh Martello Tower is managed by the Landmark Trust, a charity that works to save historic buildings by making them available as holiday destinations.

Located close to the end of Slaughden Quay, this tower is the northernmost of an extensive chain that was built to defend against the threat of Napoleonic invasion.

The Martello Tower is located a literal stone's throw from the beach - Credit: David Kirkham

The Aldeburgh tower itself was built between 1808 and 1812, and is substantially different to the towers to the south of it, being quatrefoil in shape, essentially made of four towers merged into one.

Not originally standing alone, the tower was part of the village of Slaughden at the time of its construction, though since then, the last of the village's houses have washed into the sea.

In 1931, the tower was sold by the Ministry of Defence, and in 1936 an architect was commissioned to construct a penthouse on the top of the tower.

The Tower is accessed via a bridge over its moat - Credit: David Kirkham

The Landmark Trust acquired the building in 1971, and began restoration work, deciding to remove the now derelict penthouse.

In current times, the Martello Tower is fitted out to sleep four guests, two in a twin room and two in a double, all fitted out to a modern standard.

The twin room at the Martello Tower - Credit: John Miller

In addition, it has a modern kitchen and bathroom, coming equipped with a shower, a fridge and an oven.

The Martello Tower has a modern kitchen - Credit: John Miller

On top of this, there is a comfortable living room, with a wood burner.

The cosy living room has a woodburning stove - Credit: John Miller

However, the highlights start with the expansive central dining room, which has an enormous amount of natural light pouring in from a skylight on the roof.

The central dining room has loads of natural light - Credit: John Miller

Upstairs, the building has an enormous roof terrace that offers absolutely stunning views in all four directions.

The view down the coast to Orford Ness - Credit: David Kirkham

To the south lies the inscrutable mass that is Orford Ness, while to the west, holidaymakers will see boats flit about on the River Alde.

The River Alde - Credit: John Miller

Northwards sits the town of Aldeburgh itself, with amenities including shops, pubs and restaurants, while out to the east, one can look out across the North Sea.

The view up the beach to Aldeburgh - Credit: David Kirkham

To find out more, visit landmarktrust.org.uk/search-and-book/properties/martello-tower-9317.