See inside stunning £2.5M home that comes with six holiday cottages

Take a look around this former farm complex complete with six holiday cottages as part of its £2.5million price tag.

The Grove in Edwardstone, near Sudbury, is understood to date back to the 1720s with the E-shaped farm building originally converted in 1970.

The current owners of the home have converted the extensive range of outbuildings into holiday cottages over the last 20 years.

Estate agents at David Burr, who are marketing the property, have described the principal residence as an "outstanding family home" and is being offered to the market for the first time in about 25 years.

On the ground floor of the property is a generous sized dining room and a drawing room which benefit from a wood burning stove.

There is also a large traditional kitchen which has been modernised and has a reasonably sized utility room leading off of it.

Also on the ground floor is a large modern walk-in shower room and a bedroom.

The first floor is accessed by a stunning staircase which leads to a further five bedrooms.

The master bedroom benefits from its own large en-suite bathroom.

There is also a large family bathroom on the first floor.

The six cottages are a selection of one and two bedrooms, each with their own outside space, and have all been renovated in a sympathetic fashion with high-quality bathroom facilities and cottage style kitchens.

The Grove enjoys a rural setting and is set within two acres of grounds, surrounded by farmland and has no immediate neighbours.