Revealed: Cheapest village to buy a home in Suffolk

New data has revealed the villages with the cheapest average house prices in Suffolk - with Kessingland topping the list.

Estate agent Savills has compiled figures from HM Land Registry to reveal the 10 cheapest villages and parishes in Suffolk to buy a home, based on data from the 12 months up to May this year.

The latest data shows that Kessingland was the cheapest place to buy a home with an average price of £223,000 after 64 sales were made.

Pinewood, on the outskirts of Ipswich was the second most affordable place to buy a home in Suffolk with an average house price of £234,529.

Also on the list was Outlon in east Suffolk, Great Blakenham, Red Lodge, Lakenheath, Beck Row, Shotley, Wrentham and Trimley St Martin near Felixstowe.

Tom Orford, part of the residential sales at Savills in Suffolk, said: “Properties in the most popular areas remain in short supply and high demand, which has inevitably led to upward pressure on prices.

"However, as these figures show, there are also other areas where, relatively speaking, the cost of property is more affordable – yet homeowners can still benefit from being in well-connected locations, close to the coast or surrounded by countryside.”