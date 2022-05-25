News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic pub in idyllic village set to go under the hammer at auction

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM May 25, 2022
The Plough Inn in Hundon is set to be sold under auction

The Plough Inn in Hundon is set to be sold under auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An historic country pub located in an idyllic Suffolk village is set to go under the hammer. 

The Plough Inn in Hundon, near Clare, is up for auction with a guide price of £595,000 plus fees. 

The pub also benefits from seven letting rooms and a private flat, but is in need of modernisation. 

Inside the Plough Inn which is going up for auction

Inside the Plough Inn which is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Suffolk CAMRA said the pub is a great place to eat and drink

Suffolk CAMRA said the pub is a great place to eat and drink - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

According to Suffolk CAMRA, The Plough Inn is described as a "great place" for eating and drinking with regular quizzes, steak and fish night and other special events. 

Inside the pub on the ground floor there are two main bars and two dining areas which has room for more than 100 covers.

On the first floor you will find the letting rooms and private flat.

One of the seven letting rooms inside the Plough Inn

One of the seven letting rooms inside the Plough Inn - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The pub can currently cater for around 100 guests

The pub can currently cater for around 100 guests - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia described the pub as an "exceptional investment opportunity" to acquire a trading public house with ensuite letting rooms.

The pub also benefits from a terrace to the front and the rear, a large beer garden at the back and ample parking. 

The historic pub will be auctioned with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.

The large beer garden to the rear of the pub

The large beer garden to the rear of the pub - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

