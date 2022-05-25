Historic pub in idyllic village set to go under the hammer at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
An historic country pub located in an idyllic Suffolk village is set to go under the hammer.
The Plough Inn in Hundon, near Clare, is up for auction with a guide price of £595,000 plus fees.
The pub also benefits from seven letting rooms and a private flat, but is in need of modernisation.
According to Suffolk CAMRA, The Plough Inn is described as a "great place" for eating and drinking with regular quizzes, steak and fish night and other special events.
Inside the pub on the ground floor there are two main bars and two dining areas which has room for more than 100 covers.
On the first floor you will find the letting rooms and private flat.
Auction House East Anglia described the pub as an "exceptional investment opportunity" to acquire a trading public house with ensuite letting rooms.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 2 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
- 3 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
- 4 Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished
- 5 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
- 6 A14 westbound reopens after crash caused 7 miles of delays
- 7 Community sadness after death of man who was found in river
- 8 Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer
- 9 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
- 10 Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey
The pub also benefits from a terrace to the front and the rear, a large beer garden at the back and ample parking.
The historic pub will be auctioned with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.