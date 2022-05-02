See inside village cafe 'ripe for conversion' on the market for £250,000

Moriarty's Cafe in Walsham Le Willows has gone on the market with a guide price of £250,000 - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Take a look inside this village cafe which is on the market for £250,000.

Moriarty's Cafe can be found in the popular village of Walsham Le Willows just outside Bury St Edmunds and is situated in the conservation area of the village.

A former village stores and cafe, the property is "ripe for residential conversion", according to estate agent Jackson-Stops, subject to planning consent.

The current site has an entrance door, cafe area, cloakroom, kitchen and prep room and two store rooms.

Proposed changes to the building include plans to incorporate an entrance porch, an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting area, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

There is also a courtyard garden and a further area of land.

According to the Jackson-Stops website, Moriarty's Café provides an "exceptional opportunity for a proposed purchaser to acquire a unique investment with enormous potential to create a stylish home or business endeavour."

The site was known as the Village Stores throughout most of the 20th century before eventually falling into disrepair until the current owners restored the building in 2013.

The building extends to just over 1,000 square feet arranged on one single level and built of timber-framed construction with a modern composite roof.

There is a large expanse of full-height windows that enjoy an east and southerly orientation with a "high degree of natural light" into the open-plan public seating area with serving counter and shelving and an "attractive" painted timber ceiling and floors.

Moriarty's lies in the heart of Walsham Le Willows which has a number of period houses set in the rural Suffolk countryside.

The village has a "thriving" community and is well appointed with many amenities including a butcher and delicatessen, public house, hardware/country supplies merchant and a parish church.

According to Jackson-Stops, the building has been reviewed by a local architect who has provided a scheme that would convert the existing space into a two-bedroom home, incorporating the nuances of the original building, but the drawings have not yet been submitted for planning.

Also, planning permission for a separate dwelling within the land is currently at the appeal stage.

