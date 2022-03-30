Pub in 'idyllic' west Suffolk village hits the market for £375,000
Credit: Archant
A pub in the "idyllic" west Suffolk village of Coney Weston has hit the market for £375,000.
The Swan Inn, in Thetford Road, is for sale with a freehold tenure.
It can be found between the Suffolk town Bury St Edmunds and Thetford in Norfolk.
The property, which is being marketed by Everard Cole in Cambridge, is a detached two-storey brick building underneath a pitched tile roof.
There are three principal trade areas, accessed via a central lobby entrance, include a main bar, a games room and restaurant area, and a trade kitchen with a ground floor cellar.
On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, a lounge and a bathroom.
Outside the building, there is a dedicated front and side parking area, patio and service yard.
The Swan is described on property website Rightmove as being in an "idyllic rural setting".