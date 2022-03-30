Pub in 'idyllic' west Suffolk village hits the market for £375,000

The Swan in Coney Weston in Suffolk is up for sale with a guide price of £375,000 - Credit: Archant

A pub in the "idyllic" west Suffolk village of Coney Weston has hit the market for £375,000.

The Swan Inn, in Thetford Road, is for sale with a freehold tenure.

It can be found between the Suffolk town Bury St Edmunds and Thetford in Norfolk.

The property, which is being marketed by Everard Cole in Cambridge, is a detached two-storey brick building underneath a pitched tile roof.

There are three principal trade areas, accessed via a central lobby entrance, include a main bar, a games room and restaurant area, and a trade kitchen with a ground floor cellar.

Everard Cole in Cambridge is marketing The Swan in west Suffolk - Credit: Archant

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, a lounge and a bathroom.

Outside the building, there is a dedicated front and side parking area, patio and service yard.

The Swan is described on property website Rightmove as being in an "idyllic rural setting".