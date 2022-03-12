See inside £1.1m historic farmhouse with partial moat
A 14th century thatched Suffolk farmhouse described as "enchanting" has come up for sale for £1.1m.
Pages Green House, which is in Wetheringsett, near Stowmarket, is believed to have been built in 1385 was originally a hall house, although a number of extensions and alterations have been made over its 600-year life.
Features throughout the house include exposed timbers and beams, studwork, and leaded 18th-century windows.
The property is currently being sold as a five-bedroom house and has three bathrooms.
Downstairs, there is a sitting room with a multifuel stove, as well as a traditional farmhouse kitchen with a tiled floor, pantry and Aga.
Beamed archways lead through to the dining room, which features more exposed wooden beams, and plenty of natural light.
Upstairs, three of the bedrooms are on the first floor, including the principal bedroom, which is described as "especially pleasant" and has double aspect windows, large floorboards, exposed timbers and an impressive chimneypiece.
Two of these first-floor bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, while a third is located at the bottom of the steps to the second floor.
The second floor has two more bedrooms, both of which are substantially larger than all but the principal bedroom below them.
In addition to the main house, Pages Green House comes with a pair of very substantial outbuildings.
The larger of the two outbuilds is an annexe currently in use as an office. It has two floors, most of which are dedicated to office space, though a small library, utility room and lavatory have been installed.
On top of this, the second outbuilding is currently laid out as a stable and garage, with a large double-doored carport, two separate stable rooms and a tack room.
Sitting surrounded by a partial moat, the grounds of the house are even more impressive than the property itself, with more than five acres of land made up of areas of mature garden and lawn.
In addition to this, there are two manèges for training horses, as well as paddocks, and a field shelter.
Pages Green House is currently listed with Savills for £1.1m.
Find out more at search.savills.com/property-detail/gbiprsips210104