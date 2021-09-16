News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this 'iconic' Kersey period home for sale for £875,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:15 PM September 16, 2021   
Wonky timber-framed period house on the corner of The Street, Kersey, Suffolk, which is for sale

The Corner House, Kersey, is for sale - Credit: Chris Pope

A Grade II* listed property, occupying an elevated position in the Suffolk village of Kersey, has come up for sale for £875,000.

Selling agents Chapman Stickels describe the four-bedroom property as one of the "most iconic period buildings" in the village, which was recently named the third most expensive Suffolk village to buy a home.

According to Historic England The Corner House was listed in 1958 and is thought to date back to the 15th or 16th century.

Large sitting room with timber beams and feature fireplace in a four-bed home for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Chris Pope

Study with bay window and brick fireplace in a four-bed home for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

Inside the study - Credit: Chris Pope

Fitted country kitchen in a four-bed house for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Chris Pope

The front section of the house forms the original part of the timber structure and is home to the main reception rooms. These include the sitting room, which has windows to two sides and offers lovely garden views and the dining hall, which also leads to a cellar complete with light, power and a TV point.

Both reception rooms have attractive Tudor fireplaces and to the west there is a study, which features a bay window and offers further scenic views over the village.

Large double bedroom with timber beams in this four-bed Grade II* listed home for sale in Kersey

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Chris Pope

Master bedroom with half barrel fireplace in a Grade II* listed home for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Chris Pope

Large modern bathroom with panelled bath and storage in The Corner House, for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

One of two bath/shower rooms - Credit: Chris Pope

Many later additions have been made to the rear of the house, which includes a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room with fitted pine units, pantry and an oil-fired AGA, as well as a pretty garden room to the east, which gives direct access to the patio through a set of double doors.

You may also want to watch:

There is also an attractive glazed hallway which leads to a side hall, utility room and shower room.

The scenic views continue upstairs on the first floor, which mostly forms the original part of the house. There are many exposed beams and timber details throughout the four bedrooms, as well as an unusual half barrel fireplace in the master.

Pretty sun-kissed garden room in a four-bedroom home for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

Inside the garden room - Credit: Chris Pope

Aerial view of The Corner House, a 15th century Grade II* listed period home for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

The Corner House, Kersey, is for sale - Credit: Chris Pope

Lush green gardens with a bench overlooking the village of Kersey, Suffolk

The gardens at The Corner House, Kersey, which is for sale - Credit: Chris Pope

Most Read

  1. 1 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
  2. 2 Three East Anglian curry houses make final of English Curry Awards
  3. 3 'It was horrific': Grandmother stuck abroad after 40ft castle fall
  1. 4 'We have the quality to go on and win this league' - Burns calls upon fans to keep the faith
  2. 5 Five star cat hotel opens near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Towering views for royal on visit to see completed £4m Suffolk project
  4. 7 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  5. 8 'Keep the faith' - Town fans on poor start and what needs to change
  6. 9 From favourites to outsiders - odds on Town winning League One drift widely
  7. 10 Mike Bacon: Oh, what have we done to deserve this?

The end two single bedrooms are formed by a central modern stud wall which, according to Chapman Stickels, could easily be removed to reinstate one large double bedroom, and all the bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom.

There are part-walled gardens outside the property, extending from the east to the south. Within the gardens there is a raised shingle terrace and lawns which meander through flower and shrub borders as well as several fruit trees.

Close up of wooden house name reading 'The Corner House', which is for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

The Corner House, Kersey, is believed to date back to the 15th century - Credit: Chris Pope

Close up of intricate plaster work on the exterior of this four-bedroom, 15th century home for sale in Kersey, Suffolk

Intricate moulding detail on The Corner House, Kersey, which is for sale - Credit: Chris Pope

Exterior of pale yellow-washed 15th century house in Kersey, Suffolk, which is for sale

The Corner House, Kersey, has lovely gardens - Credit: Chris Pope

The property also features off-road parking and a former blacksmith's workshop, which is now a garage.

Contact Chapman Stickels for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Kersey
Guide price: £875,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood scores to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alan Brazil arrives at the Radio Academy Arqiva Hall of Fame Fellowship honours event at The Savoy i

Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live | Updated

A12 set to reopen eight hours after lorry overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend

Essex Live

'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon