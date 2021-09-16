See inside this 'iconic' Kersey period home for sale for £875,000
- Credit: Chris Pope
A Grade II* listed property, occupying an elevated position in the Suffolk village of Kersey, has come up for sale for £875,000.
Selling agents Chapman Stickels describe the four-bedroom property as one of the "most iconic period buildings" in the village, which was recently named the third most expensive Suffolk village to buy a home.
According to Historic England The Corner House was listed in 1958 and is thought to date back to the 15th or 16th century.
The front section of the house forms the original part of the timber structure and is home to the main reception rooms. These include the sitting room, which has windows to two sides and offers lovely garden views and the dining hall, which also leads to a cellar complete with light, power and a TV point.
Both reception rooms have attractive Tudor fireplaces and to the west there is a study, which features a bay window and offers further scenic views over the village.
Many later additions have been made to the rear of the house, which includes a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room with fitted pine units, pantry and an oil-fired AGA, as well as a pretty garden room to the east, which gives direct access to the patio through a set of double doors.
There is also an attractive glazed hallway which leads to a side hall, utility room and shower room.
The scenic views continue upstairs on the first floor, which mostly forms the original part of the house. There are many exposed beams and timber details throughout the four bedrooms, as well as an unusual half barrel fireplace in the master.
The end two single bedrooms are formed by a central modern stud wall which, according to Chapman Stickels, could easily be removed to reinstate one large double bedroom, and all the bedrooms are served by a good-sized family bathroom.
There are part-walled gardens outside the property, extending from the east to the south. Within the gardens there is a raised shingle terrace and lawns which meander through flower and shrub borders as well as several fruit trees.
The property also features off-road parking and a former blacksmith's workshop, which is now a garage.
Contact Chapman Stickels for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Kersey
Guide price: £875,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk
