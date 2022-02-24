Home in part of former Victorian school goes up for sale for £585k

This former school dates back to the Victorian era and was converted into housing between 2019 and 2020 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Part of a former Victorian school, now converted into a family home, has come up for sale in the Suffolk market town of Saxmundham.

Situated off Fairfield Road, The Hall was once part of the former primary school and dates back to the Victorian era.

It was converted by local developer Fielden Ltd between 2019 and 2020 and is now for sale offering a wonderful blend of old and new features - including the original sash windows, which have been retained and refurbished.

The open-plan sitting and dining room is a real highlight, as it makes the most of the space available and features double heighted ceilings in parts and a set of French doors, which lead out and into the garden.

The open-plan sitting area - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The open-plan sitting and dining room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The open-plan living space - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside the modern kitchen - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The kitchen is fitted with a modern range of units with a breakfast area - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The kitchen doubles up as a breakfast room and is modern and well-fitted with lots of natural light thanks to its glazed French doors and sash windows. It features modern units complete with quartz work surfaces and a stainless steel sink, plus a full suite of Neff appliances and access to a separate utility room.

Elsewhere on the ground floor there is a large entrance hall, snug and shower room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features the building's original arched sash windows which are fitted with shutters and overlook the front garden and Fairfield Road. An additional Velux window light provides yet more light, and there is ample storage space thanks to two dressing rooms plus an en suite shower room.

The first floor is also home to two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a panelled bath and separate shower.

The Hall enjoys a sought-after location and is set back from the road, approached by a wrought-iron gate and accessed by an Indian stone pathway.

A large stone patio sits to the front and can be accessed by the sitting and dining room, with steps leading down to an enclosed lawn and border.

The master bedroom has kept its original sash windows - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside one of the double bedrooms - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The courtyard garden - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The rear garden features a pergola - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

The driveway is shared with the neighbour, East House, before leading to a good-sized parking area for up to four vehicles and a single garage which is fully powered.

To the rear of The Hall there is an enclosed courtyard garden, which can be accessed from the kitchen/breakfast room, and which features an oak pergola before leading to another area of garden flanked by pretty flower and shrub borders.

For more details, contact Clarke and Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fairfield Road, Saxmundham

Guide price: £585,000

Clarke and Simpson, 01728 724200

www.clarkean

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.