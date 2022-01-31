News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Outstanding' Art Deco new build goes up for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:21 AM January 31, 2022
Aerial view of The Oaks, Rushmere St Andrew, which has living roofs and is for sale for £1.5m

The Oaks, Rushmere St Andrew, is inspired by the Art Deco era - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A new-build property inspired by the Art Deco era has come up for sale near Ipswich at a guide price of £1.5m

The Oaks in Rushmere St Andrew is currently under construction and due to complete in the spring of this year. 

Selling agents Jackson-Stops say that, once complete, the "outstanding" property will offer 3,500 sq ft of living accommodation arranged over two floors - both of which will benefit from underfloor heating.

Living space will include a bespoke fitted kitchen, complete with integrated appliances, an open-plan living space, separate sitting room, games room and library, as well as four upstairs bedrooms, two en suites and a large family bathroom.

Huge Art Deco inspired property for sale in the countryside in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich

The Oaks in Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

As well as its luxury living space, the home will also boast a number of sought-after eco features, including 'living' sedum roofs, plumbing for an air source heat pump and a heat recovery ventilation system.

The Oaks will also be fitted with a range of mod-cons, including Cat 6 cabling, fibre broadband, an intelligent home control system for the heating and lights and a car charging port. There will also be an integrated sound system fitted to the bedrooms and reception rooms.

Aerial view of The Oaks, an Art Deco inspired new build for sale near Ipswich in Suffolk

The property enjoys a plot of around half an acre in a rural location in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The grounds around the property will extend to around half an acre, offering parking for several vehicles and a purpose-built double garage which also has an office and cloakroom inside.

For more information, contact Jackson-Stops.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Oaks, Rushmere St Andrew
Guide price: £1,500,000
Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

