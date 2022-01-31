'Outstanding' Art Deco new build goes up for sale for £1.5m

The Oaks, Rushmere St Andrew, is inspired by the Art Deco era - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A new-build property inspired by the Art Deco era has come up for sale near Ipswich at a guide price of £1.5m

The Oaks in Rushmere St Andrew is currently under construction and due to complete in the spring of this year.

Selling agents Jackson-Stops say that, once complete, the "outstanding" property will offer 3,500 sq ft of living accommodation arranged over two floors - both of which will benefit from underfloor heating.

Living space will include a bespoke fitted kitchen, complete with integrated appliances, an open-plan living space, separate sitting room, games room and library, as well as four upstairs bedrooms, two en suites and a large family bathroom.

The Oaks in Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Jackson-Stops

As well as its luxury living space, the home will also boast a number of sought-after eco features, including 'living' sedum roofs, plumbing for an air source heat pump and a heat recovery ventilation system.

The Oaks will also be fitted with a range of mod-cons, including Cat 6 cabling, fibre broadband, an intelligent home control system for the heating and lights and a car charging port. There will also be an integrated sound system fitted to the bedrooms and reception rooms.

The property enjoys a plot of around half an acre in a rural location in Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The grounds around the property will extend to around half an acre, offering parking for several vehicles and a purpose-built double garage which also has an office and cloakroom inside.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Oaks, Rushmere St Andrew

Guide price: £1,500,000

Jackson-Stops, 01473 218218, www.jackson-stops.co.uk

