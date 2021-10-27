'Magnificent' former rectory set in six acres is for sale for £1.65m
- Credit: David Burr
A former rectory that once served as a home for the Women's Land Army has come up for sale in Alpheton, near Sudbury, for £1.65m.
Selling agents David Burr describe the Grade II listed property as "magnificent" and say it occupies a six-acre plot in an "extremely private and peaceful location."
The property itself is thought to date back to the early 17th century, although it was extended much later. It now offers a wonderful mix of character features from various time periods - including exposed timbers, original fireplaces, large sash and bay windows and high ceilings.
The property has enjoyed a rich and varied history. During the Second World War it was home to 30 members of the Women's Land Army, who were stationed at the rectory whilst farming in the local area.
More recently, British Army officer Sir Anthony Richard Guy Mullens, was a custodian of the property.
You may also want to watch:
Since being acquired by its current owners 15 years ago, The Old Rectory has been further restored, with new improvements made.
This has included the creation of a new state-of-the-art music studio, which features an impressive 52ft x 30ft recording room. It was newly constructed in 2017 and offers great potential for further use - perhaps as a home gym, office or even further accommodation, subject to planning.
Most Read
- 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
- 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
- 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
- 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 5 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
- 6 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy
- 7 Hundreds of calls, fighting off interest, a health scare and a missing man - how Town signed match-winner Celina this summer
- 8 'It was gut wrenching' - Mum's Covid message after son, 12, hospitalised
- 9 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
- 10 Felixstowe to get £1million 'beach village' with new attractions
Other highlights include the property's welcoming entrance hall, which features Victorian-era flooring and a large sash window overlooking the property's extensive six-acre grounds, and three-good sized reception rooms. The dining room is particularly lovely, with high quality oak flooring, deep skirting and impressive 9ft ceilings.
The large kitchen/breakfast room is a really sociable space and features a range of matching base and wall units, complete with polished granite work surfaces over the top and all the mod-cons you could need, including a four-ring NEFF induction hob, a two-door AGA and integrated dishwasher and microwave.
There is plenty of space for a large breakfast table and chairs and lots of storage room, too, as there is also a larder, pantry and separate boot and utility space.
Towards the rear of the house an inner hall leads to a cloakroom and lobby and then down into the wine cellar, which has fitted wine racks under a vaulted ceiling.
The six bedrooms at The Old Rectory are arranged over the first and second floors and accessed off a galleried landing.
On the first floor, five bedrooms are accessed off a galleried landing, which also leads on to a good-sized shower room - but it's the master bedroom, complete with en suite bathroom, that is extra special.
It has twin sash windows overlooking the grounds and lots of storage space thanks to its range of fitted wardrobes. It also benefits from an exceptionally large en suite bathroom, fitted with a large double-width shower and feature fireplace with moulded surround.
The sixth and final bedroom at The Old Rectory is located on the second floor and includes an en suite shower room.
Outside, the property's six-acre grounds are outstanding, with sprawling expanses of lawns and an enormous variety of mature specimen trees. There is also a beautiful natural pond and several fenced paddocks, which have previously been used to keep livestock.
Also included in the sale is a range of useful outbuildings including a double garage, log store and old stables. There is also a timber-framed barn, believed to date back to the 16th century, which could be converted.
For more information, contact David Burr.
PROPERTY FACTS
Old Bury Road, Alpheton
Guide price: £1,650,000
David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.