'Magnificent' former rectory set in six acres is for sale for £1.65m

The Old Rectory, Alpheton, is for sale at a guide price of £1,650,000 - Credit: David Burr

A former rectory that once served as a home for the Women's Land Army has come up for sale in Alpheton, near Sudbury, for £1.65m.

Selling agents David Burr describe the Grade II listed property as "magnificent" and say it occupies a six-acre plot in an "extremely private and peaceful location."

The property itself is thought to date back to the early 17th century, although it was extended much later. It now offers a wonderful mix of character features from various time periods - including exposed timbers, original fireplaces, large sash and bay windows and high ceilings.

The grounds include a beautiful natural pond - Credit: David Burr

The property has enjoyed a rich and varied history. During the Second World War it was home to 30 members of the Women's Land Army, who were stationed at the rectory whilst farming in the local area.

More recently, British Army officer Sir Anthony Richard Guy Mullens, was a custodian of the property.

The entrance hall with its Victorian flooring - Credit: Chris Rawlings/David Burr

Since being acquired by its current owners 15 years ago, The Old Rectory has been further restored, with new improvements made.

This has included the creation of a new state-of-the-art music studio, which features an impressive 52ft x 30ft recording room. It was newly constructed in 2017 and offers great potential for further use - perhaps as a home gym, office or even further accommodation, subject to planning.

Inside one of three reception rooms at The Old Rectory, Alpheton - Credit: David Burr

Other highlights include the property's welcoming entrance hall, which features Victorian-era flooring and a large sash window overlooking the property's extensive six-acre grounds, and three-good sized reception rooms. The dining room is particularly lovely, with high quality oak flooring, deep skirting and impressive 9ft ceilings.

The large kitchen/breakfast room is a really sociable space and features a range of matching base and wall units, complete with polished granite work surfaces over the top and all the mod-cons you could need, including a four-ring NEFF induction hob, a two-door AGA and integrated dishwasher and microwave.

Inside the dining room, which has huge ceiling heights and an oak floor - Credit: David Burr

There is plenty of space for a large breakfast table and chairs and lots of storage room, too, as there is also a larder, pantry and separate boot and utility space.

Towards the rear of the house an inner hall leads to a cloakroom and lobby and then down into the wine cellar, which has fitted wine racks under a vaulted ceiling.

The impressive music studio - Credit: Chris Rawlings/David Burr

The six bedrooms at The Old Rectory are arranged over the first and second floors and accessed off a galleried landing.

On the first floor, five bedrooms are accessed off a galleried landing, which also leads on to a good-sized shower room - but it's the master bedroom, complete with en suite bathroom, that is extra special.

The Old Rectory is surrounded by gorgeous grounds - Credit: David Burr

It has twin sash windows overlooking the grounds and lots of storage space thanks to its range of fitted wardrobes. It also benefits from an exceptionally large en suite bathroom, fitted with a large double-width shower and feature fireplace with moulded surround.

The sixth and final bedroom at The Old Rectory is located on the second floor and includes an en suite shower room.

The Old Rectory in Alpheton is set in around six acres of private land - Credit: David Burr

Outside, the property's six-acre grounds are outstanding, with sprawling expanses of lawns and an enormous variety of mature specimen trees. There is also a beautiful natural pond and several fenced paddocks, which have previously been used to keep livestock.

Also included in the sale is a range of useful outbuildings including a double garage, log store and old stables. There is also a timber-framed barn, believed to date back to the 16th century, which could be converted.

The grounds extend to around six acres in the heart of the Suffolk countryside - Credit: David Burr

PROPERTY FACTS

Old Bury Road, Alpheton

Guide price: £1,650,000

David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk

