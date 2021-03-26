News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See how this Suffolk home built in the 1900s has been given a makeover

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM March 26, 2021   
Photograph showing a contemporary kitchen with silver rangemaster kitchen, subway tiling to the walls and open cupboards

The kitchen is stylish and contemporary, with a good range of base and units and a skylight - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

A three-bedroom house believed to date back to the early 1900s has come up for sale in the Suffolk village of Dennington.

Photograph of the exterior of a brick-built early 20th century property with a car port next to it and a small fenced wall

Heping House, Dennington, is on the market at a guide price of £355,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

Heping House, which is listed at a guide price of £355,000 and situated just three miles from Framlingham, is described by selling agents Clarke & Simpson as a "highly impressive and beautifully presented detached dwelling", offering well-proportioned rooms and taller-than-average ceilings.

Photograph showing a contemporary living room with large L-shaped sofa, gallery wall and mid-century style desk

Heping House in Dennington, Suffolk, has been given a contemporary makeover - Credit: Clarke & Simpson/Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The current owners have carried out a number of improvements since owning the property, including rebuilding the extension at the rear. It has also been fully re-wired and fitted with an oil-fired central heating system.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room featuring a door to the courtyard garden, as well as a contemporary wood-burning stove. A large, built-in understairs cupboard provides plenty of storage and the overall aesthetic is contemporary and fresh, with solid beech wood floorboards and neutral decoration.

Photograph showing the inside of a dining room with wood burner in the centre and a kitchen in the background

The property features two spacious reception rooms, both with woodburners - Credit: Clarke & Simpson/Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The spacious dining room is similarly decorated, and enjoys a south-facing window and a further wood-burner. There is also a convenient ground-floor cloakroom.

You may also want to watch:

But it's the kitchen that is really the hub of the home. Partly vaulted, it is an exceptionally light space with north-facing windows and a large skylight. Even more light also streams through a glazed door, which leads to the courtyard garden.

Photograph showing the corner of a kitchen with wooden worktops and grey tiled floor

The kitchen has been beautifully fitted with modern cabinets and shelving and is light and airy - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

The kitchen is also fitted with a stylish range of hand-crafted base and wall units, Iroko work surfaces, mixer taps and a filtered drinking water tap. There's space for a slimline dishwasher, washing machine, fridge freezer and range cooker. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
  3. 3 Fresh planning permission to build 100 new village homes agreed
  1. 4 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  2. 5 Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road
  3. 6 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  4. 7 Ex-Town boss Keane on brink of return to management
  5. 8 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  6. 9 'Care village' rejection urged after strong objections
  7. 10 'Me and Leam are as solid as they come' - Cook on his Wigan return and facing his trusted sidekick

On the first floor there are two bedrooms, including an en suite, as well as a smaller single bedroom and a family bathroom. All of the bedrooms are light and airy with contemporary white decoration and the bathroom includes a bath with shower over.

Photograph showing a large double bedroom with white chest of drawers in one corner and patterned feature wall

A double bedroom at Heping House, which is on the market at a guide price of £355,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

Outside, the property has a carport and a patio area at the front. There are two low-maintenance courtyards at the rear of the property, connected by a path.

Contact Clarke & Simpson for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Dennington
Guide price: £355,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Cook ready to have 'brutally honest' contract conversations with players

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brett McGavin could start again in midfield. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cook on his Colchester visit and McGavin's return from loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pair admit charges relating to out of control dogs after 11 sheep mauled

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus