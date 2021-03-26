See how this Suffolk home built in the 1900s has been given a makeover

Published: 4:45 PM March 26, 2021

The kitchen is stylish and contemporary, with a good range of base and units and a skylight - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

A three-bedroom house believed to date back to the early 1900s has come up for sale in the Suffolk village of Dennington.

Heping House, Dennington, is on the market at a guide price of £355,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

Heping House, which is listed at a guide price of £355,000 and situated just three miles from Framlingham, is described by selling agents Clarke & Simpson as a "highly impressive and beautifully presented detached dwelling", offering well-proportioned rooms and taller-than-average ceilings.

Heping House in Dennington, Suffolk, has been given a contemporary makeover - Credit: Clarke & Simpson/Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The current owners have carried out a number of improvements since owning the property, including rebuilding the extension at the rear. It has also been fully re-wired and fitted with an oil-fired central heating system.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room featuring a door to the courtyard garden, as well as a contemporary wood-burning stove. A large, built-in understairs cupboard provides plenty of storage and the overall aesthetic is contemporary and fresh, with solid beech wood floorboards and neutral decoration.

The property features two spacious reception rooms, both with woodburners - Credit: Clarke & Simpson/Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The spacious dining room is similarly decorated, and enjoys a south-facing window and a further wood-burner. There is also a convenient ground-floor cloakroom.

But it's the kitchen that is really the hub of the home. Partly vaulted, it is an exceptionally light space with north-facing windows and a large skylight. Even more light also streams through a glazed door, which leads to the courtyard garden.

The kitchen has been beautifully fitted with modern cabinets and shelving and is light and airy - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

The kitchen is also fitted with a stylish range of hand-crafted base and wall units, Iroko work surfaces, mixer taps and a filtered drinking water tap. There's space for a slimline dishwasher, washing machine, fridge freezer and range cooker.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms, including an en suite, as well as a smaller single bedroom and a family bathroom. All of the bedrooms are light and airy with contemporary white decoration and the bathroom includes a bath with shower over.

A double bedroom at Heping House, which is on the market at a guide price of £355,000 - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect/Clarke & Simpson

Outside, the property has a carport and a patio area at the front. There are two low-maintenance courtyards at the rear of the property, connected by a path.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Dennington

Guide price: £355,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk