See inside 'substantial' £1.2m home in 'ever-popular' Suffolk village

Take a look around this stunning six-bedroom west Suffolk manor house on the market for £1.2million.

Cedars House, in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, boasts a wealth of period features with free flowing accommodation laid out across two floors.

The home, which is being marketed by David Burr, has been recently extended and renovated by its current owners and is now offered in immaculate condition.

The garden room of the Thurston home - Credit: David Burr

One of the five reception rooms inside the property - Credit: David Burr

Once through the front door of the property you are greeted by a grand entrance hall with access to all wings of the property.

The drawing room leads off the entrance hall and benefits from traditional Georgian high ceilings and a wood-burning stove on a brick hearth.

The large kitchen/breakfast room is divided into two defined areas and fitting with a matching range of wall and base units with two inset sinks with drainers and stainless steel mixer taps over.

As well as the drawing room the home also has a spacious sitting room, which is currently being used as an informal entertainment space housing a television and seating area.

The home is located in the ever-popular Suffolk village of Thurston - Credit: David Burr

The garden to the rear of the Thurston property - Credit: David Burr

Also on the ground floor is a study, utility room, entertainment room and cloakroom.

The super king-size master bedroom of the Thurston home benefits from built-in storage and its own en-suite bathroom.

Two further bedrooms also benefit from en-suites with a family bathroom serving the other three bedrooms on the first floor.

Outside the home benefits from a wrapround gravel driveway, which offers ample off road parking for multiple vehicles.

The six-bedroom property is on the market for £1.2million - Credit: David Burr

The rear garden benefits from a terrace, perfect for enjoying the warm summer days, and a substantial kitchen garden including a vegetable patch and greenhouse.

The gardens are further complemented by a recent addition of an outdoor entertainment area.

The home is set well back from the road with high evergreen trees.



