News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Beautiful vicarage dating back to the 1450s on market for £1.45m

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:46 AM February 27, 2022
A vicarage believed to date back to the 1450s is on the market in Eye

A vicarage believed to date back to the 1450s is on the market in Eye - Credit: Jackson Stops

A Grade II-listed vicarage believed to date back to the reign of Henry VI is up for sale in the Suffolk market town of Eye.

It is currently listed with estate agent Jackson-Stops for £1,450,000. 

The property is a handsome timber-framed building with a Georgian south facade. It is around 570 years old and was remodelled in the Victorian era.

Jackson Stops

One of the reception rooms has an ornate marble mantelpiece - Credit: Jackson Stops

It has been recently restored and has period features including sash windows with shutters, fireplaces, and panelled doors. 

The house has been paired back to enhance its original features

The home's original features have been enhanced - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The vicarage has three reception rooms, seven bedrooms and three bathrooms spread over more than 5,000 sq, ft and is set in more than an acre of gardens.

The double-height entrance hall has a gallery overlooking it 

The double-height entrance hall has a gallery overlooking it - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Of the reception rooms, the entrance hall is unusual as it is mostly double height with a gallery looking down onto it. Next to that, the triple aspect drawing room has an ornate marble mantelpiece, while on the other side the dining room overlooks the garden. 

The kitchen opens up onto a glass-roofed garden room

The kitchen opens up onto a glass-roofed garden room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room has an inglenook fireplace housing an AGA and opens up into the glass-roofed garden room, which agents describe as "resulting in a very light and airy living space". 

According to the agents this produces a light and airy feeling room

According to the agents this produces a light and airy feeling room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Most Read

  1. 1 Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Blues held by Shrimps
  3. 3 First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on BBC's Escape to the Country
  1. 4 Suffolk shipping firms begin to feel impacts of Putin's invasion of Ukraine
  2. 5 Museum name change causes concern for loss of local heritage
  3. 6 Suffolk pub's Sunday roast named among best in the country
  4. 7 Holiday homes to be restricted at Suffolk resort
  5. 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Morecambe draw
  6. 9 'An extremely frustrating week' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Morecambe
  7. 10 Man banned from Suffolk and jailed after contacting ex-girlfriend

In addition to this, there is a scullery and a boot room. 

The house is full of period features

The house is full of period features - Credit: Jackson-Stops

You approach the house through electric gates, up a "sweeping" gravel driveway that leads to a parking area next to the coach-house which provides parking and storage. 

The Old Vicarage is approached through an electric gate on a gravel driveway

The Old Vicarage is approached through an electric gate on a gravel driveway - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The front of the house is approached through the churchyard through a wisteria-covered lantern arch. The gardens are primarily towards the east of the property and contain mature specimen trees, including spruce, yew, copper beech and redwood. 

The property is fronted by a wisteria-covered lantern arch

The property is fronted by a wisteria-covered lantern arch - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Part of the garden has been laid out as a lawn, with a border designed to be a good habitat for butterflies and bees while a kitchen garden is also laid out with fruit trees including fig, quince, pear, apple and greengage. Another part of the garden has been turned into a wildflower meadow.

The vicarage in eyes gardens have many mature trees

Its gardens have many mature trees - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The Old Vicarage is located in the historic core at the edge of the medieval market town of Eye, which has a beautiful church and castle, as well pubs and shops. It is located 11 miles from Stowmarket in Suffolk and 6 from Diss, in Norfolk.

Eye News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Debs McKenzie of Suffolk Slice

Food and Drink

Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel

Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A view of high fuel prices at a Shell fuel station, as oil prices jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Suffolk businesses take stock after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon