Beautiful vicarage dating back to the 1450s on market for £1.45m

A vicarage believed to date back to the 1450s is on the market in Eye - Credit: Jackson Stops

A Grade II-listed vicarage believed to date back to the reign of Henry VI is up for sale in the Suffolk market town of Eye.

It is currently listed with estate agent Jackson-Stops for £1,450,000.

The property is a handsome timber-framed building with a Georgian south facade. It is around 570 years old and was remodelled in the Victorian era.

One of the reception rooms has an ornate marble mantelpiece - Credit: Jackson Stops

It has been recently restored and has period features including sash windows with shutters, fireplaces, and panelled doors.

The home's original features have been enhanced - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The vicarage has three reception rooms, seven bedrooms and three bathrooms spread over more than 5,000 sq, ft and is set in more than an acre of gardens.

The double-height entrance hall has a gallery overlooking it - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Of the reception rooms, the entrance hall is unusual as it is mostly double height with a gallery looking down onto it. Next to that, the triple aspect drawing room has an ornate marble mantelpiece, while on the other side the dining room overlooks the garden.

The kitchen opens up onto a glass-roofed garden room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The open plan kitchen/breakfast room has an inglenook fireplace housing an AGA and opens up into the glass-roofed garden room, which agents describe as "resulting in a very light and airy living space".

According to the agents this produces a light and airy feeling room - Credit: Jackson-Stops

In addition to this, there is a scullery and a boot room.

The house is full of period features - Credit: Jackson-Stops

You approach the house through electric gates, up a "sweeping" gravel driveway that leads to a parking area next to the coach-house which provides parking and storage.

The Old Vicarage is approached through an electric gate on a gravel driveway - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The front of the house is approached through the churchyard through a wisteria-covered lantern arch. The gardens are primarily towards the east of the property and contain mature specimen trees, including spruce, yew, copper beech and redwood.

The property is fronted by a wisteria-covered lantern arch - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Part of the garden has been laid out as a lawn, with a border designed to be a good habitat for butterflies and bees while a kitchen garden is also laid out with fruit trees including fig, quince, pear, apple and greengage. Another part of the garden has been turned into a wildflower meadow.

Its gardens have many mature trees - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The Old Vicarage is located in the historic core at the edge of the medieval market town of Eye, which has a beautiful church and castle, as well pubs and shops. It is located 11 miles from Stowmarket in Suffolk and 6 from Diss, in Norfolk.