Victorian village school house up for sale for £479,000

School House in Hintlesham is on the market a guide price of £479,000 - Credit: Chris Pope

A former school master's house in Hintlesham near Hadleigh has come up for sale.

The four-bedroom property on George Street is listed for sale with Chapman Stickels at a guide price of £479,000.

It was built in 1889 and boasts a number of distinctive Victorian-era features – including its arched front door, gabled porch and pamment tiled floors – but it isn't listed.

The entrance hall - Credit: Chris Pope

Inside the living room - Credit: Chris Pope

Inside the living room - Credit: Chris Pope

Inside the dining room - Credit: Chris Pope

There are two reception rooms at the front of the house, each with feature fireplaces, front sash windows and pine flooring, as well as beautiful William Morris wallpaper, which is in keeping with the style of the house.

The rear kitchen is part of the original house, which was extended in 2007, and is well-fitted with oak base and eye-level units and a large Rangemaster gas cooker.

There is also a wet room and utility room on the ground floor.

The kitchen - Credit: Chris Pope

The kitchen has a large Rangemaster cooker - Credit: Chris Pope

One of four bedrooms - Credit: Chris Pope

There are four bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Chris Pope

The upstairs accommodation includes two double bedrooms to the front and a further double and single bedroom at the back, both of which offer lovely views over the garden and fields beyond.

The house is recessed from the village road and has a front garden and driveway which provides ample off-road parking.

To the rear there is a large private garden, screened by fencing but backing on to fields, and a number of outbuildings including a detached double garage and two timber sheds.

The property has gardens to the front and rear as well as several outbuildings - Credit: Chris Pope

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Chris Pope

For more information, contact Chapman Stickels.

PROPERTY FACTS

George Street, Hintlesham

Guide price: £479,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115

www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.