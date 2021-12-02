Victorian village school house up for sale for £479,000
- Credit: Chris Pope
A former school master's house in Hintlesham near Hadleigh has come up for sale.
The four-bedroom property on George Street is listed for sale with Chapman Stickels at a guide price of £479,000.
It was built in 1889 and boasts a number of distinctive Victorian-era features – including its arched front door, gabled porch and pamment tiled floors – but it isn't listed.
There are two reception rooms at the front of the house, each with feature fireplaces, front sash windows and pine flooring, as well as beautiful William Morris wallpaper, which is in keeping with the style of the house.
The rear kitchen is part of the original house, which was extended in 2007, and is well-fitted with oak base and eye-level units and a large Rangemaster gas cooker.
There is also a wet room and utility room on the ground floor.
The upstairs accommodation includes two double bedrooms to the front and a further double and single bedroom at the back, both of which offer lovely views over the garden and fields beyond.
Most Read
- 1 Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice
- 2 Parish council concerned about plans for new A14 service station
- 3 13 years behind bars for man who killed a dad out celebrating with family
- 4 'Lads have different levels of where they are' - Cook on Norwood and Barry
- 5 Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets
- 6 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
- 7 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
- 8 Death of Sophie Riley was misadventure, inquest jury concludes
- 9 'I absolutely hate it' - Pigott on 'massively frustrating' start to life at Town
- 10 East Suffolk Council to form new company to deliver services after Norse contract ends
The house is recessed from the village road and has a front garden and driveway which provides ample off-road parking.
To the rear there is a large private garden, screened by fencing but backing on to fields, and a number of outbuildings including a detached double garage and two timber sheds.
For more information, contact Chapman Stickels.
PROPERTY FACTS
George Street, Hintlesham
Guide price: £479,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115
www.chapmanstickels.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.