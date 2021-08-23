News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Spectacular' equestrian home with outdoor pool for sale for £3.25m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:00 PM August 23, 2021   
Huge Georgian-style country house with Italianate gardens and blue outdoor swimming pool

The swimming pool, surrounded by a terrace - Credit: Savills

A huge country house set in over 13 acres, with Italianate gardens and an outdoor swimming pool, has come up for sale in Long Melford for £3.25m.

The property not only includes the main residence, which has previously been a wedding venue and a bed and breakfast, but also comes with a two-bedroom converted coach house and a further one-bedroom flat.

It is also home to state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, which include an international-sized manège, paddocks, stable block and horse walker.

"Westgate Park is a most spectacular property," says Alexander McNab, a property agent at Savills in Ipswich, who is selling the home. "The interior is stunning and very luxurious and the gardens and surrounding land are incredible. The pool is superb too - one of the best I have ever seen."

Huge Georgian-fronted country residence overlooking Italianate style gardens in the Suffolk countryside

Westgate Park in Long Melford is on the market at a guide price of £3.25m - Credit: Savills

Huge grand villa-style reception hall with marble tiled floor, plants and bright and light windows

The reception hall is light and airy - Credit: Savills

Mediterranean style reception hall with huge sweeping staircase, marble floors and hanging glass chandelier

The huge entrance hall is home to a sweeping staircase - Credit: Savills

Inside, the rooms are full of detailed design features and include a huge symmetrical winged staircase in the entrance hall, as well as marble floor tiles, impressive granite columns and reclaimed fireplaces.

Accommodation is divided into two distinctive wings and includes a magnificent drawing room and library/games room to the east and a dining room, snug and kitchen/breakfast room to the west. 

Modern country-style kitchen/breakfast room with kitchen island and bench seating

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

Classic-style games room with sweeping staircase and green felted pool table, grand piano and stone fireplace

Inside the library, which doubles as a games room - Credit: Savills

Large master bedroom suite with two sash windows, black curtains and striped rug on lush grey carpet

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Savills

Both the master bedroom and guest bedroom, which sit at opposite ends of the house, are accessed by their own separate staircases, and four double bedrooms sit at the centre. Three of these are also en suite.

Dining room with dark green walls, lush white carpets, glass-topped dining table with five white chairs opposite a fireplace

Inside the dining room - Credit: Savills

Cosy drawing room with two sofas, a roaring fire set into a stone fireplace and doors open into the hall

The drawing room with a cosy roaring fire - Credit: Savills

Pathway leading through an Italianate-style avenue leading to the front of the house

The beautiful Italianate gardens - Credit: Savills

Outside, the grounds are exceptionally well-tended and include a big sweeping drive as well as a formal Italianate parterre and a lovely terrace, with surrounds the outdoor pool. The former stallion house is now used as a pool house.

The grounds adjoin and have private access to the churchyard of Holy Trinity Church, one of Suffolk's 15th century wool churches.

View over well-tended gardens in the Suffolk countryside with a medieval church in the distance

The beautiful well-tended gardens adjoin the churchyard of a 15th church - Credit: Savills

Side of a huge Georgian-style country estate with sweeping Italianate gardens in the middle of the Suffolk countryside

Another view of the gorgeous Italianate-style gardens - Credit: Savills

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Westgate Street, Long Melford
Guide price: £3,250,000
Savills,  01473 234830, www.savills.com

Hot Properties
Long Melford News
Suffolk
Sudbury News

