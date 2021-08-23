'Spectacular' equestrian home with outdoor pool for sale for £3.25m
- Credit: Savills
A huge country house set in over 13 acres, with Italianate gardens and an outdoor swimming pool, has come up for sale in Long Melford for £3.25m.
The property not only includes the main residence, which has previously been a wedding venue and a bed and breakfast, but also comes with a two-bedroom converted coach house and a further one-bedroom flat.
It is also home to state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, which include an international-sized manège, paddocks, stable block and horse walker.
"Westgate Park is a most spectacular property," says Alexander McNab, a property agent at Savills in Ipswich, who is selling the home. "The interior is stunning and very luxurious and the gardens and surrounding land are incredible. The pool is superb too - one of the best I have ever seen."
Inside, the rooms are full of detailed design features and include a huge symmetrical winged staircase in the entrance hall, as well as marble floor tiles, impressive granite columns and reclaimed fireplaces.
Accommodation is divided into two distinctive wings and includes a magnificent drawing room and library/games room to the east and a dining room, snug and kitchen/breakfast room to the west.
Both the master bedroom and guest bedroom, which sit at opposite ends of the house, are accessed by their own separate staircases, and four double bedrooms sit at the centre. Three of these are also en suite.
Outside, the grounds are exceptionally well-tended and include a big sweeping drive as well as a formal Italianate parterre and a lovely terrace, with surrounds the outdoor pool. The former stallion house is now used as a pool house.
The grounds adjoin and have private access to the churchyard of Holy Trinity Church, one of Suffolk's 15th century wool churches.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Westgate Street, Long Melford
Guide price: £3,250,000
Savills, 01473 234830, www.savills.com