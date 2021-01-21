Grade II listed home in need of renovation for sale by auction for £620,000

Gallery

Published: 11:26 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 11:30 AM January 21, 2021

White House in Stradbroke near Eye will go up for sale by auction at a guide price of £620,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

If you’ve started the year with dreams of embarking on your own property renovation then this Grade II listed Georgian house in Stradbroke, near Eye, could bring you one step closer to achieving it.



The seven-bedroom property will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia’s next auction, due to take place online on Wednesday, February 10.

The property is approached by a sweeping gravel driveway with a grass island in the centre - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It’s currently listed at a guide price of £620,000 and in need of modernisation, although what it does offer is a good starting point as a sizeable, period style family home.



The property is approached by an impressive circular driveway and, once inside, it boasts a wealth of original features, including impressive high ceilings, working shutters, gorgeous feature fireplaces, coving and picture rails.

White House, which is on the market at a guide price of £620,000, features three reception rooms with impressive high ceilings typical of the Georgian era - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Among its many highlights is its three spacious reception rooms, which include a drawing room, sitting room and dining room, and the family kitchen which includes a pale blue AGA that takes pride of place.



The ground floor also includes a study, bathroom, utility room and separate wet room and upstairs you will find a spacious master suite alongside six further bedrooms.

The kitchen at White House includes a pale blue Aga, which takes pride of place, alongside a tiled floor and country-style kitchen cabinets - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

All of the bedrooms offer lovely views over the gardens, which extend to approximately one acre, as well as a number of distinctive period features.



The gardens themselves are mainly laid to lawn and feature several mature shrubs and trees.

As well as it’s good location in the vibrant village of Stradbroke, the property is just ten miles from a mainline railway station which also makes it a desirable option for regular commuters.

White House in Stradbroke near Eye sits in approximately one acre of land - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 950107 or visit the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia, where you can find out more about the bidding process and download the relevant legal pack.



The online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 10.

PROPERTY FACTS

White House, Stradbroke

Guide price: £620,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia