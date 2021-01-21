News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Grade II listed home in need of renovation for sale by auction for £620,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:26 AM January 21, 2021
Large Georgian property set back from the road with a large sweeping driveway in the front

If you’ve started the year with dreams of embarking on your own property renovation then this Grade II listed Georgian house in Stradbroke, near Eye, could bring you one step closer to achieving it.

The seven-bedroom property will go under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia’s next auction, due to take place online on Wednesday, February 10.

Imposing Georgian property with large sash windows which is set back from a large sweeping gravel driveway

It’s currently listed at a guide price of £620,000 and in need of modernisation, although what it does offer is a good starting point as a sizeable, period style family home.

The property is approached by an impressive circular driveway and, once inside, it boasts a wealth of original features, including impressive high ceilings, working shutters, gorgeous feature fireplaces, coving and picture rails.

Corner of a well proportioned reception room with two large sash windows and impressive chandelier set into a ceiling rose in the centre

Among its many highlights is its three spacious reception rooms, which include a drawing room, sitting room and dining room, and the family kitchen which includes a pale blue AGA that takes pride of place.

The ground floor also includes a study, bathroom, utility room and separate wet room and upstairs you will find a spacious master suite alongside six further bedrooms.

Pale blue Aga in centre of a period country-style kitchen which features white beams and a tiled floor

All of the bedrooms offer lovely views over the gardens, which extend to approximately one acre, as well as a number of distinctive period features.

The gardens themselves are mainly laid to lawn and feature several mature shrubs and trees.
As well as it’s good location in the vibrant village of Stradbroke, the property is just ten miles from a mainline railway station which also makes it a desirable option for regular commuters.

Imposing Georgian property with white exterior walls photographed from the end of the garden with wide sweeping lawns and trees towards the boundary

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 950107 or visit the website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia, where you can find out more about the bidding process and download the relevant legal pack.

The online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, February 10.

PROPERTY FACTS
White House, Stradbroke
Guide price: £620,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107, www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

