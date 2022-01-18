News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Upside down' period home for sale near Suffolk border for £675,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM January 18, 2022
Willow House, Bures, which is for sale at a guide price of £675,000

Willow House, Bures, is on the market at a guide price of £675,000 - Credit: Carter Jonas/Stephen Belcher@SPLENDIDPRODUCTIONS LTD

An 'upside down' period home has come up for sale in Bures, on the Suffolk-Essex border, at a guide price of £675,000 - and it's had a very modern makeover.

Selling agents Carter Jonas say that the property, known as Willow House, "is a wonderful example of period architecture brought into the modern day, with the emphasis on industrial style, natural light, practical spaces and versatile living accommodation."

Grey painted sitting room with exposed floor boards in a six bed house for sale in Bures, Suffolk

The downstairs sitting room has a wood-burner - Credit: Carter Jonas

The original property is believed to date back to the 19th century, although it was later extended and refurbished. It features a number of distinctive period details, including feature fireplaces and exposed floorboards, and has been arranged 'upside down', with the main living spaces, such as the kitchen and living room, located upstairs.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor - one of which is currently used as a music room - as well as a study, which has been formed as part of the extension. It features a beautiful bay window, lots of storage and a door that opens out and into the courtyard garden.

Light and airy double bedroom with sash windows in a 6-bed home for sale in Bures, Suffolk

One of the first-floor bedrooms - Credit: Carter Jonas

Elsewhere, an inner hallway leads to the home office, which is currently used as a study but was once the village shop. It still retains the external facade and 'front door' and offers a huge range of uses for new owners.

Upstairs, the first floor landing sits under an impressive roof lantern, which bathes the area in lots of natural light and extends the ceiling height to create a large open space, as well as French doors leading out on to a balcony.

Industrial style painted grey kitchen on the first floor of a 6-bed home for sale in Bures, Suffolk

The kitchen offers plenty of entertaining space - Credit: Carter Jonas

The master bedroom is situated in the original part of the house and is accessed by a set of French doors. It boasts exposed floorboards, two lovely sash windows and an adjoining dressing room - although this could also be used as a nursery. 

There are also four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate shower room.

Large outdoor balcony accessed from the first floor of a 6-bed house for sale in Bures, Suffolk

The landing and kitchen have access to a large balcony - Credit: Carter Jonas

Also on this floor is the living room, which is located at the highest point of the property. As a result, it is a light and airy space and complete with its own roof lantern.

The open-plan kitchen/dining room has been built in an industrial style, with exposed floorboards and plenty of entertaining space. Like the landing, it also has a set of French doors which open out onto a large first-floor balcony.

Lovely walled garden with circular lawn at a 6-bed property for sale in Bures, Suffolk

The property also has a lovely walled garden - Credit: Carter Jonas

Outside, the property offers lots of off-road parking, including in an undercroft beneath the balcony, and a charming walled garden complete with circular lawn.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas.

PROPERTY FACTS
High Street, Bures
Guide price: £675,000
Carter Jonas, 01787 720003, www.carterjonas.co.uk

