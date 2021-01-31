Celebrating 80 years in business

Published: 12:00 AM January 31, 2021

Sampson Blinds has been a local business since 1940, and owner Martyn Baker is proud to share that the business is celebrating its 80th year in 2021.

The family-owned business manufactures and fits blinds, spanning verticals, rollers, pleated, Roman, curtains, awnings and much more. Each is fitted by a knowledgeable expert, who is passionate about ensuring quality and attention to detail is never compromised.

Over the years, Martyn has seen the blind and soft furnishings sector change immensely, especially in more recently years as online purchasing has rapidly increased. Martyn says: “One of the key elements of having a business that can withstand the test of time is having the ability to adapt quickly and welcome new trends.

“That being said, we’re still very old school. We believe in delivering good old-fashioned customer service, which has been instilled into the company since we first launched 80 years ago.” The experts at Sampson Blinds will make the process of purchasing blinds and curtains as easy as possible, ensuring clients receive professional advice, and the right products to help complete their home. Each order also comes with the added comfort that products will be measured and fitted by one of Sampson’s friendly team.

Beautiful curtains with matching lamp - Credit: Martyn Baker

Throughout the decades, Sampson Blinds has built an unrivalled reputation, and has maintained its place as one of East Anglia’s largest and most experienced made-to-measure blind manufacturers and installers. Through hard work, dedication to the trade and by providing classic customer service to the highest possible quality, Sampson Blinds has become a household name for many who enjoy its beautiful products and expert advice.

“Perhaps one of our greatest accomplishments as a business is our number of repeat customers and customers who have contacted us after being recommended by their peers,” says Martyn. “This demonstrates just how pleased our customers are with our products and services, which is exactly what we aim to achieve.

“Our successes are also largely thanks to our product variety; the more options that we can offer, the better service we are giving our customers.”

Choose from an extensive range of fabrics from some of Sampson’s UK trading partners, such as Louvrolite, Eclipse, Clarke & Clarke and Swaffer, and many more. These fabrics are ideal for those who wish to match their curtains or blinds with other interior items, such as pillows, throws or even reupholstered dining room chairs. Sampson Blinds is also able to make them into elegant duvet covers.

Martyn says: “We are confident that our products can complement any environment and become the perfect solution for our clients. Our beautiful range of fabrics allow us to help our clients personalise their homes even more, making each room look coherent and tastefully finished.”

Like many businesses, Sampson Blinds was disrupted by the pandemic, but Martyn has remained positive. He says: “Of course it hasn’t been the easiest 12 months for us, but we have a very loyal customer base and we’re confident that our quality products and second-to-none service will continue to see us through.

“I believe it’s important to remember that tough times never last, but positive thinking does! So, we’re here to help our clients in whichever way we can.” For more information on Sampson Blinds, visit the website www.sampsonblinds.co.uk or call 01473 258058.