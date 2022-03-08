Why I Love Suffolk - Sarah Lungley

Memory

There are too many to pick! Growing up in Suffolk has given me many wonderful memories, from a childhood having grandparents in Stutton and enjoying the outdoors, and crabbing at Walberswick, to Fire and Ice Monday nights out in Ipswich in my late teens and 20s, and settling down with my partner and our dog, Colin, in our first home. It’s a great county and you’re never far from a beauty spot!

Landmark

Suffolk has so many beautiful landmarks, but I think a favourite of mine is Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. I’m fortunate to have Christchurch as my local park, and throughout lockdowns I really grew to appreciate how lucky we are in Ipswich to have such beautiful green spaces – and the mansion as such a wonderful focal point. I have fond memories of visiting as a child and school trips, but also enjoying it as an adult for a dose of history or visiting exhibitions. Not to mention the various stories about tunnels, and ghosts, which have always fascinated me.

Beach

For me it has to be the beach at Landguard, Felixstowe. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love being by the water, and big open spaces; and this is something I think we all felt a need for over the last two years. It is such a beautiful, long stretch of sandy beach that always makes me feel like I’ve been transported somewhere completely different.

Pub

We’ve got a couple of good locals near us but we really love visiting The Fountain at Tuddenham. It has a great food, the staff are always welcoming and a great spaces to sit and eat and drink in, some of which are dog friendly – which we love. The lawn is especially nice in the summer after a long walk in the nearby fields; it’s a great place to end up for a quick refresh or a delicious Sunday roast. I highly recommend the chocolate fondant for pud!

Attraction

A trip to Jimmy’s Farm is always great fun. It’s a lovely attraction at which you can fill a day with feeding animals, forest walking and eating great food. The farm shop offers a great selection of local products, and there are other activities such as ceramic painting available – which has come in handy when it’s decided to unexpectedly pour with rain. I really value the ethos and conservation work too.

Export

I challenge you to find a better apple juice than Copella.

Shop

Anywhere that sells a good gin or baking and craft goods!

Event

The Christchurch fireworks are a bit of a tradition for my friends and I. I have fond memories of going as a child, and being in awe of how many people were there, and the sights and sounds. As an adult, they’ve been fuelled by red wine and ending up at The Woolpack, or someone’s garden for obligatory sparklers.

Town or village

I always love a trip to Aldeburgh. We often head to the Two Magpies bakery for lunch or grab some delicious fish and chips, and walk along the beach to find a good spot to sit and take it all in. It’s also gorgeous in the summer for a spot of sunbathing and a swim in the sea with a friend (perhaps one day we’ll brave it in the colder months). Aldeburgh has a lovely atmosphere, great shops and so many options for a lovely dinner out or a coffee and a walk. It’s also where my partner proposed to me last year, so will always be a special place for me.

If you'd like to take part in this page and share all the things you love about Suffolk, email charlotte.smith-jarvis@archant.co.uk