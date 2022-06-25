Heaven & Hell: Shirley Shelley

Shirley founded her innovative company Shirley Shelley Contract Cleaning over 40 years ago, today owning the business with her children Mark and Petra. From a small shed in her garden, she has built what’s become a household name, offering a reliable, competitive service throughout East Anglia. She is proud to have helped, supported, trained and cherished hundreds of cleaners - many one-parent families, desperate to work, some isolated and alone - giving them much-needed jobs, a goal, and pride back in themselves. Here she talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection with East Anglia?

I am from a little village called Ardleigh, near Colchester. I met a man from Ipswich, who I later married and had two wonderful children with. In the early years of our marriage, we owned and managed four cafes across Ipswich. People would travel for miles to come for a cuppa and a laugh. Sunday morning breakfast was hilarious, with the youngsters coming in with their tales of the night before. We often laughed so much our stomachs ached. From a business perspective, we have hundreds of customers throughout East Anglian.

What are your favourite local restaurants?

I love the Talbooth at Dedham, but moreover, I enjoy going to interesting restaurants, especially those in unusual buildings with history and tradition. I also like to support family businesses to ensure they survive. The Shed at Southwold is one of my favourites. Formerly a fisherman’s shed, it sells THE most delicious crab. But for a local meal, Milsoms at Kesgrave takes some beating. The atmosphere is alive, and you will always bump into someone you know. As a region we have endless wonderful restaurants and cafes…

Do you have a favourite local landmark?

St Augustine’s church, which sits proud at the end of my road. It has the lighted cross on the steeple and wherever I have been, or whatever country I have returned from, to see that gleaming cross welcoming me home is comforting.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Well for an old country girl, it has to be the Suffolk Show and The Norfolk Show, where the entire county(s) come together to enjoy, appreciate and be educated about what’s on our doorsteps. Just walking past the animals, inhaling all the smells, knowing the hard work that goes into breeding, feeding and supporting them. Then seeing the magnificent horses in the ring; it is the complete package of enjoyment for all ages. Long may these marvellous shows continue. The fact they are run by hundreds of volunteers is as remarkable as the show themselves.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

I do not have one really, I am far too busy running my cleaning company. However, I would say that I’m very perceptive of people and often detect hidden hardship. On multiple occasions I have come out of an interview and said, ‘we must offer this person a job as they are really struggling’. Unexpectedly I was given a Workwise Award in 2007. I didn’t apply for this but was informed that my name comes up time and time again how you have helped people. It was a lovely surprise.

What's always in your fridge?

All of the things I am not supposed to have! Ha ha. But you’ll always find a good mature Cheddar cheese.

What is your simple philosophy of life?

Never underestimate anyone. Everyone has something to give. You have must have the patience to train and re-train, to show all points of view and fit jobs round people’s family. I believe that’s how we have a constant reliable workforce.

Do you have a favourite film?

Well guess what, it must be Shirley Valentine. The film was released in the 80s, when I had just started my business and times were hard. She made me laugh, I admired her steadfast but boring routine, but I loved her courage, her dream. She did it, and so did I.

What was your first job?

Working in the very first Tesco store in Colchester in 1962. I was studying at North East Essex Technical College and I joined as a weekend bag packer. Bag packers had never been in this country before, only in America. When the management found out I knew all the different cuts of meat, they put me in the butchery department, which was great as I earned more money. Once the butchers locked me in the fridge with the huge sides of beef and I was petrified. I will never forget it.

Your most treasured possession?

My mother’s handbag. I take it with me whenever I am scared, want to win a new job, or am fighting to keep a big contract. I say ‘Come on Mother, I need your help today’, and off we go together. She is pretty good; she wins most times.

Who do you admire most?

In my personal life, I would say my parents as they were of the old school. They were both handsome people. My father was a carpenter, from him I get my love of wood, and when he came home I could smell the wood and ask, ‘what have you been working with today dad?’. It was usually pine or cedar. My mother was beautiful, but strong. She worked on munitions in the war, building bridges. She was the village postmistress, meaning that she delivered the post to all who lived at Ardleigh on her bicycle every morning, come hail or shine. My mother was the risk-taker in my family. I believe that I take after her in that regard as I have taken many risks to build a successful business.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My children and my grandchildren, I love them to bits. Of course, also my staff members, whom I look after like my family. I’m always here for them, particularly those who do not have family in England. They often refer to me as their second mum, or Mamma Shelley. I have comforted a staff member who experienced the trauma of a stillborn child, been to weddings, christenings, funerals. Wherever I’m needed, I will go.

What do you like most about yourself?

I am very happy to have created a business where everyone feels welcome. People leave for whatever reason, but they always come back. We have had cleaners for 33 years and our present longest serving team members are 26 and 21 years. I have staff from multiple different countries, who love to prepare and share their favourite national dishes in the office. We always ensure our staff have Christmas and birthday cards as well as gifts for occasions such as a new baby. Having started the business when the necessity to survive was paramount, I truly understand people and all that life throws at them, good and sadly the unexpected bad.

Your worst character trait?

I am often late. I do not allow myself enough time for travel and always take that last phone call, which delays me. My staff now book my appointments half an hour earlier in the hope that I make it on time.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

I have travelled to 52 different countries so am always looking for the next excitement.

My last trip before Covid was to Vietnam and Cambodia. My most interesting trip was to the Galapagos Islands several years ago. I could not believe that the magnificent, Red-Breasted Frigate Bird was standing right beside me, it was mind-blowing. Or the Blue Footed Booby not flying away. Not to say anything about the seals which sprawl in front of you, and those smelly Iguanas which constantly sneeze. In the future I would like to visit Tbilisi in Georgia.

What was the best day of your life?

I have so many, so I will say the day I was born.

Do you have a favourite breakfast?

A true English with black pudding. My grandad was Irish so I was brought up on this from a young age.

What’s your favourite tipple?

I am not a drinker, but I am rather partial to a rhubarb and ginger gin.

What is your hidden talent?

I’m unsure this is a hidden talent, but I’m sure that my family would say generosity is my best trait. I also really love to dance (badly) at family parties.

Your earliest memory?

Oh, that is very clear in my mind. On my second birthday I was given a black pram and doll with knitted blankets. I remember it vividly.

What would you like played at your funeral?

Going into the church I would like Doris Day’s song Que Sera, Sera, and going out, for a bit of fun, Wham’s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.

Tell us something people don’t know about you

I used to play the piano, clarinet and sing soprano in the Hallelujah Chorus of Handles Messiah. I am also quite shy.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

When, on separate occasions, both my children told me they had got cancer. Nothing can quite prepare you for that.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else

I have travelled to 52 different countries and my favourite part is always coming home.

I love the people, and the coastline with its huge skies and the wonderful sunsets.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I have cleaned everything from prisons to palaces, from prestigious offices to the small individual office. I have worked on film sets, boats and planes. Pressure-washed the claddings on hospitals, schools and universities throughout East Anglia. There is no cleaning-related task too big or too small. Please give us a ring and support a small local business. We are always ready to help wherever needed. Please do visit shirleyshelleycleaners.co.uk

