Is this Suffolk’s most eco-friendly hair and beauty salon?

Snape Maltings is one of our county’s pride and joys. Nestled in the heart of the Suffolk countryside on the bank of the River Alde, it’s home to a number of movers, shakers, creatives, and makers.

And one of its latest additions is hoping to make a name for itself in the eco-friendly and wellbeing world.

Meet Suffolk salon owner Abbi Caraccio. Just last year, Abbi opened her second salon and third business, Asteria Wellbeing, at the historic site – and she hopes to make waves with her most recent venture.

Explaining the inspiration behind her green salon, she says: “Opening somewhere eco-friendly has always been in the back of my mind, but due to lockdown, I thought to myself ‘If I don’t do it now, then I never will, and life is too short.

“We all want to do what’s best for the planet, and at the same time make people feel better, so that’s what we’ve based everything on here at Asteria Wellbeing.”

And as you step inside, you can see Abbi and the team have definitely ticked both of those boxes.

Relaxing, serene, and peaceful are three words that certainly come to mind.

As you make your way through the salon, you’ll notice hair and beauty products throughout. These are all 100% green – and there’s not a lick of plastic in sight. Rather, everything comes in glass bottles and jars.

“Plastic contains toxins that break down in the products after some time, so they may not be as good for your hair and skin as you first think. All of the products we use are made in Italy and are produced on a biodynamic farm, which is actually better than organic.

“We use less water and there’s less washing here as we use biodegradable towels. They’re single-use, chemical-free, and composted after every use.

“And we don’t use chemicals in anything here - even in the cleaning products - so there’s nothing bad going down the drains. It’s better for the hair, the skin, and the environment. Naturally-derived ingredients lead the way in offering exceptional care for your hair and body without sacrificing the planet in which we all share,” she says.

Just some of the services on offer include all of the standard hair treatments you’d expect at your local salon, alongside men’s barbering services, and a range of beauty treatments including manicures and pedicures, eyebrow and eyelash tints, waxes, and massages.

In addition, customers can also take advantage of gut health mentoring, hypnosis, and crystal healing reiki, too.

“Our collective of salons create calming, inclusive spaces that blend artistic hair styling with restorative and dynamic beauty treatments.”

But Abbi’s services go beyond the external – as she’s currently focussing her vision on helping her clients feel as good as they look.

“At the moment, we’re looking to concentrate on mental health, as we’ve seen such a decline in people’s overall wellbeing due to covid.

“So what I’m trying to do is create something called a ‘safe space’ where customers can come in and talk as they’re getting treatments. We really want to encourage people to speak and be open, as it’s needed more than ever right now.”

And where better place to do that than at a salon, when you’re already feeling relaxed and zen?

“Later down the line, I also hope Asteria can become a training school as well,” she adds.

The future certainly looks bright – and green – for this beauty entrepreneur.



