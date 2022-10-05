News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic Suffolk village appears on BBC programme

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:36 AM October 5, 2022
The historic Suffolk village of Orford appeared on a BBC programme last night

The historic Suffolk village of Orford appeared on a BBC programme last night - Credit: BBC / Purple Productions / Sarah Lucy Brown

A well-known archaeologist has explored the history of a coastal Suffolk village in the new series of a BBC Two programme. 

Ben Robinson, who presents the show, explored the village of Orford during an episode airing on Tuesday. 

During the show Mr Robinson said the remote village is a "place rich with myths and legends" as he explored the church of Saint Bartholomew and the history of the Kings Head Inn pub. 

He met with the landlord who showed him around the pub, which is believed to date back to the 13th century. 

Mr Robinson also explored the remote shingle spit, which caught the attention of the Ministry of Defence who used the Ness as a top-secret weapons and ammunition testing site for over 70 years. 

The programme was previously recorded in nearby Thorpeness in 2021. 


