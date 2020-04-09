10 more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex have confirmed a further 10 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The deaths took place at Ipswich Hospital, West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester Hospital, it has been confirmed.

Six patients, one in their 90s, three in their 80s and two in their 70s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, died at Colchester Hospital.

Three patients who also had underlying health issues died at Ipswich Hospital, two in their 90s and one in their 80s.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

One patient, who was in their 90s and had underlying health conditions also died at West Suffolk Hospital.

All of these patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Public Health England (PHE) data released on April 8, there are now 302 cases of coronavirus recorded in Suffolk, with 39 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Essex now has 1,081 cases, 143 cases more than on Tuesday.

These figures do not include cases in Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock, which are reported by unitary authorities in those areas separately.

Daily figures for both national and regional cases and deaths are yet to be released today.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

The total number of cases in the UK currently sits at 60,733 according to yesterday’s figures.

