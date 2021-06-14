Published: 9:27 AM June 14, 2021

100 people tried open water swimming for the first time this month in Mildenhall - Credit: The Brecks: Fen Edge & Rivers Landscape Partnership

A number of new outdoor swimmers braved the water in the River Lark at Mildenhall Jubilee Fields.

Scores of swimmers took to the water on Sunday, June 6 - and all came out buzzing, with smiles on their faces, keen to take up this increasingly popular activity.

More than 100 people in four sessions were introduced to the outdoor water and were guided on how to swim safely as part of the Healing Waters project, delivered by The Brecks Fen Edge and River Landscape Partnership Scheme.

The whole event was deemed a great success - Credit: The Brecks: Fen Edge & Rivers Landscape Partnership

Mildenhall High Town Council mayor Jane Bussuttil said: "How fantastic to see such a good number of people interested in open water swimming at the Jubilee Fields path into the River Lark in Mildenhall.

"It was a very well organised event, and we hope to welcome back the Healing Waters project in the future.

You may also want to watch:

"It was especially pleasing to hear that a number of lifeguards at this event were newly qualified.”

The event was deemed a huge success, with 25 of the project's volunteers and lifeguards helping throughout the day.