13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:14 AM October 25, 2021    Updated: 7:23 AM October 25, 2021
More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the fire in Bury St Edmunds last night

Dozens of firefighters have attended a building fire at the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds.

Crews were called to the blaze at 7.14pm last night.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire but Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for a comment.

A 'stop' call was made at 9.22pm.

Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

