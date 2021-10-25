13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
Published: 7:14 AM October 25, 2021 Updated: 7:23 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Dozens of firefighters have attended a building fire at the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds.
Crews were called to the blaze at 7.14pm last night.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire but Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for a comment.
A 'stop' call was made at 9.22pm.
Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
You may also want to watch:
Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
Most Read
- 1 Andy's Angles: Six observations after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Fleetwood
- 2 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 3 'Unique' café with 250 plus board games to play will open soon
- 4 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
- 5 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk
- 6 'One of the favourites for the division' - Fleetwood boss Grayson on Town
- 7 How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 8 Business units set to be converted into new seafront flats
- 9 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies