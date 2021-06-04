Breaking
12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm
- Credit: Tyler Bell
Firefighters from across Suffolk have been called to a fire in a barn on a farm near Haverhill.
Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 4.33pm today, at Great Wilsey Farm in Haverhill Road, Little Wratting.
A total of 12 crews of firefighters were been dispatched from Cambridge, Woodbridge, Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds Ixworth, Brandon and Newmarket.
One support vehicle and a water carrier are also currently on scene.
A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the fire measured 30m by 15m and that there were no reports of any casualties or people involved.
He added: "A large barn has been completely involved in the fire, but crews have managed to surround it and got it under control to prevent spreading to any of the other buildings."
Police officers have been told they're not needed to attend as the fire is down a small, isolated country lane and poses no danger off the property.
Most Read
- 1 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
- 2 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
- 3 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
- 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
- 5 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
- 6 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
- 7 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
- 8 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
- 9 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
- 10 Scam victim warns of 'unsettling' trick which conned him out of cash