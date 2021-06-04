News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Published: 5:50 PM June 4, 2021    Updated: 6:25 PM June 4, 2021
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill - Credit: Tyler Bell

Firefighters from across Suffolk have been called to a fire in a barn on a farm near Haverhill.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 4.33pm today, at Great Wilsey Farm in Haverhill Road, Little Wratting.

A total of 12 crews of firefighters were been dispatched from Cambridge, Woodbridge, Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds Ixworth, Brandon and Newmarket. 

One support vehicle and a water carrier are also currently on scene.

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill - Credit: Tyler Bell

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the fire measured 30m by 15m and that there were no reports of any casualties or people involved.

He added: "A large barn has been completely involved in the fire, but crews have managed to surround it and got it under control to prevent spreading to any of the other buildings."

The fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill

The fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill - Credit: Joni Lilly

Police officers have been told they're not needed to attend as the fire is down a small, isolated country lane and poses no danger off the property.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

