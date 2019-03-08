Heavy Showers

Man ordered to pay £230 after dropping cigarette in Leiston

PUBLISHED: 16:42 25 April 2019

The dropping of a cigarette end has cost one man over £200 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The dropping of a cigarette end has cost one man over £200 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Tonkovic

A man has been fined more than £200 after being found guilty of throwing a cigarette end on the ground.

On 6 September 2018, Tony Midwinter was seen to be throwing a cigarette end on the ground in Valley Road, Leiston before driving off.

The incident was reported to Norse and Mr Midwinter was issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice.

However, he failed to pay, despite being sent reminders, and the case was taken to at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on April 16.

Mr Midwinter, who did not attend his court hearing, was found guilty of littering and was ordered to pay a total of £230, comprising £100 in compensation, £100 for costs and £30 for the victim surcharge.

Phil Gore, head of environmental services and port health at East Suffolk Council said: “There is no excuse for littering and we will always try to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“The Council can issue a fixed penalty notice of £80 to those who cause littering and, as shown in this case, failure to pay this notice can result in legal action and further fines.

“Please always dispose of your litter responsibly and if there is not a litter bin nearby, please take your rubbish home with you.”

