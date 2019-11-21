E-edition Read the EADT online edition
It's behind you! Matt Hancock needs to check what's in the shot when has his picture taken!

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 November 2019

Hair-raising? No, it's just a tree behind Matt Hancock on his latest video blog! Picture: MATT HANCOCK/TWITTER

Hair-raising? No, it's just a tree behind Matt Hancock on his latest video blog! Picture: MATT HANCOCK/TWITTER

Archant

You really would have thought West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock would have learned to look at the image he is trying to portray of himself by now!

That's the way to do it! Check what's behind you. Picture: MATT HANCOCK/TWITTERThat's the way to do it! Check what's behind you. Picture: MATT HANCOCK/TWITTER

He has a bit of a reputation for not always making the best of a photo-opportunity and now he's done it again by not checking the background.

You may also want to watch:

A few years ago he had some election leaflets published which when folded to go through doors split his surname so only half (or to be precise four-sevenths) of his surname appeared above his picture.

Then he managed to be photographed on a bike at the launch of a new skills programme - without noticing that he was pictured in front of some graffiti saying "Sack Cameron."

Now he's managed to get himself filmed during a trip to Yorkshire right in front of a tree. Now there's nothing wrong with being photographed with a tree - but the effect in this is just extraordinary. If I'd wanted to hear what he was saying I just couldn't concentrate because the image we have here is just so, well there's no other word for it, hilarious!

He did get a bit of stick on Twitter because of the tree - and to be fair when he set off from the West Midlands the following day he made sure there was no tree behind him . . . even making a point of noting that on his feed!

