Can you spot yourself at Suffolk's latest mud run?

PUBLISHED: 20:17 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:47 10 June 2019

The Piglet, Junior Hog raised money for East Anglia�s Children�s Hospices. Picture: BEN MATTHEWS

EACH/Ben Matthews

A brand new mud run raised thousands of pounds for an Ipswich children's hospice - can you spot yourself in these photos?

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) staged the first Piglet, Junior Hog as an entry-level version of the popular obstacle courses that have been part of the Suffolk calendar for more than 10 years.

It was aimed at those taking part with their children or just those wanted to run a shorter route, while supporting East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) at the same time.

Sponsored by Taylor Wimpey, the event at Wantisden Hall, near Woodbridge, on Sunday, June 9 consisted of two courses - one over 2km with at least 10 obstacles for children aged eight to 11, with an accompanying adult, and a 4km event with at least 20 obstacles for anyone aged 12 and older.

Louisa Smart, EACH Suffolk community fundraiser, said: "This was the first staging of the Piglet, Junior Hog and we're delighted it went so well.

"A big thank you to the 550 people who took part and helped raise around £12,000, enough to pay for two days of care and support across Suffolk and East Essex.

"Another big thank you to the event sponsor, Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, and also the fantastic team at Eight Point Two for all their involvement.

"Our next big event will be at Ickworth Park on Sunday, September 22. More details coming soon!"

