Gallery
Baby love! Meet the babies born from January to March this year
- Credit: Family of Parker Phillips
For the second year running, many of us have been celebrating the arrival of our 'lockdown babies.'
This time last year, even as we were staring down the nose of another lockdown, families in Suffolk were welcoming their newest members, unsure of when restrictions would allow them to introduce their new-borns to their families.
It's been a difficult and isolating time to be a new parent, as many have had to learn to care for their baby without a support network of friends and families around them.
Indeed, many new dads and parents have held their children for the first time while wearing face masks.
Other family members have made do with being virtually introduced to grandchildren, nieces and nephews, through Zoom and Facetime, eagerly waiting for the time when they can hold them in their arms for real.
Baby groups too, which are so vital for new parents' mental health, allowing them to form bonds with others in their situation and share their worries and concerns, have been inaccessible.
Many have also feared that their children have been impacted from this lack of socialisation.
Most Read
- 1 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
- 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 3 Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys
- 4 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
- 5 'The fans got us over the line' - McKenna on 1-0 win v Wycombe
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win v Wycombe
- 7 'We need to protect vulnerable' - tackle store responds to bad review
- 8 Ipswich Town 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Norwood wins it on McKenna's big night
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Wycombe victory
- 10 Cost of garden waste collections could rise in east Suffolk
We wanted to give new parents in Suffolk the chance to show off their babies to the world, and to let them know that we are full of admiration for how they have coped through such a difficult and stressful time.
We asked for your photos of 2021's newest arrivals, and you responded in droves. In fact, we've had so many we have divided the year into quarters.
So, today we are welcoming the babies born in Suffolk from January to March 2021.
Still to come - arrivals born in April to June.