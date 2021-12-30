Baby love! Meet the babies born from January to March this year

Gallery

Parker Philips was born on February 8. - Credit: Family of Parker Phillips

For the second year running, many of us have been celebrating the arrival of our 'lockdown babies.'

This time last year, even as we were staring down the nose of another lockdown, families in Suffolk were welcoming their newest members, unsure of when restrictions would allow them to introduce their new-borns to their families.

Logan Corke was born on January 5. - Credit: Family of Logan Corke

Connie Cornell was born on January 6. - Credit: Family of Connie Cornell

It's been a difficult and isolating time to be a new parent, as many have had to learn to care for their baby without a support network of friends and families around them.

Indeed, many new dads and parents have held their children for the first time while wearing face masks.

Woody Maurice Cook was born on January 9. - Credit: Family of Woody Maurice Cook

Other family members have made do with being virtually introduced to grandchildren, nieces and nephews, through Zoom and Facetime, eagerly waiting for the time when they can hold them in their arms for real.

Grayson Stuart John Dyble was born on January 13. - Credit: Family of Grayson Stuart John Dyble

Baby groups too, which are so vital for new parents' mental health, allowing them to form bonds with others in their situation and share their worries and concerns, have been inaccessible.

Many have also feared that their children have been impacted from this lack of socialisation.

Eira Fern Armstead was born on January 13. - Credit: Family of Eira Fern Armstead

Poppy Iris Stoodley was born on January 13. - Credit: Family of Poppy Iris Stoodley

We wanted to give new parents in Suffolk the chance to show off their babies to the world, and to let them know that we are full of admiration for how they have coped through such a difficult and stressful time.

Felix Smith was born on January 14. - Credit: Family of Felix Smith

Polly Curtis was born on January 18. - Credit: Family of Polly Curtis

We asked for your photos of 2021's newest arrivals, and you responded in droves. In fact, we've had so many we have divided the year into quarters.

River Thornton was born on January 18. - Credit: Family of River Thornton

So, today we are welcoming the babies born in Suffolk from January to March 2021.

Still to come - arrivals born in April to June.

Misty Iris Halls was born on January 20. - Credit: Family of Misty Iris Halls

Finley Haskell was born on January 21. - Credit: Family of Finley Haskell

Rosie Deborah Cummings was born on January 22. - Credit: Family of Rosie Deborah Cummings

Tobias Willson was born on January 22. - Credit: Family of Tobias Willson

Albert King was born on February 3. - Credit: Family of Albert King

Elijah Thrower was born on February 3. - Credit: Family of Elijah Thrower

Georgia Rose Woozley was born on February 10. - Credit: Family of Georgia Rose Woozley.

Freya Rose Young was born on February 12. - Credit: Family of Freya Rose Young.

Bailie Hobson was born on Valentine's Day, February 14. - Credit: Family of Bailie Hobson

Casper was born on February 19. - Credit: Sommer Fryer

Cordelia Strudwick was born on February 19. - Credit: Family of Cordelia Strudwick

Amelia May Holder was born on February 22. - Credit: Family of Amelia May Holder.

Albie Steward was born on February 27. - Credit: Family of Albie Steward

Eddie Daniel Henshaw was born on March 3. - Credit: Family of Eddie Daniel Henshaw

Delilah Graham was born on March 9. - Credit: Family of Delilah Graham

Maverick Ranson was born on March 10. - Credit: Family of Maverick Ranson

Eliza Rose Catherine Gerrie was born on March 10. - Credit: Family of Eliza Rose Catherine Gerrie

Madelaine Ashley Laffar was born on March 11 - Credit: Family of Madaleine Ashley Laffar

Archie Ray was born on March 15 - Credit: Family of Archie Ray

Bobby Roy Claydon was born on March 23 - Credit: Family of Bobby Roy Claydon

Annie Kirstein Lesley Pinchbeck was born on March 31 - Credit: Family of Annie Kirstein Lesley Pinchbeck



