Man arrested in connection with serious assault of elderly man

PUBLISHED: 12:13 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 25 November 2018

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Suffolk police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in a critical state in hospital.

Officers were called at 2.30am to Tayfen Road in Bury following reports that a man in his 70s had been assaulted.

It is thought that the victims was walking home with his son when they were approached by a man.

The victim fell to the ground after being punched during an altercation with the man.

Police say that the victim has not had lengthy surgery to treat the injuries he sustained and is now in a critical but stable condition in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The victim’s son also sustain minor injuries during the incident.

A police spokesman said this morning: “At around 9.00pm last night, Saturday, police arrested a 23-year-old man from the Bury St Edmunds area on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and brought him to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.”

Witnesses or anybody with any information or dash-cam or mobile phone footage captured around the time of the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/67889/18. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

