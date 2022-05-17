News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

35 year old man missing from Sudbury

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:23 PM May 17, 2022
Daniel Pettyfer, 35, is currently missing from Sudbury in Suffolk

Daniel Pettyfer, 35, is currently missing from Sudbury in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk constabulary

A 35-year-old man has been reported missing from Sudbury.

Suffolk police is trying to trace Daniel Pettyfer, who was last seen in the town at 11pm on May 13.

Mr Pettyfer is described as white and 5ft 10ins in height.

He has short mousey coloured hair and stubble on his face. 

He may be wearing grey or black skinny jeans.

Officers from Suffolk police are concerned for Daniels's welfare and are asking that anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to contact them, quoting CAD SC-17052022-117.

Missing People
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

