35 year old man missing from Sudbury

Daniel Pettyfer, 35, is currently missing from Sudbury in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk constabulary

A 35-year-old man has been reported missing from Sudbury.

Suffolk police is trying to trace Daniel Pettyfer, who was last seen in the town at 11pm on May 13.

Mr Pettyfer is described as white and 5ft 10ins in height.

He has short mousey coloured hair and stubble on his face.

He may be wearing grey or black skinny jeans.

Officers from Suffolk police are concerned for Daniels's welfare and are asking that anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to contact them, quoting CAD SC-17052022-117.