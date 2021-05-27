Plans revealed to build four bungalows behind Five Bells in Great Cornard

Published: 7:00 PM May 27, 2021

Planning permission has been submitted to build four bungalows behind the Five Bells pub in Great Cornard - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build four, three-bedroom bungalows behind the Five Bells in Great Cornard have been submitted to planners.

The proposal lodged with Babergh District Council said the four semi-detached bungalows will be sited on the unused land to the rear of the existing public house.

The pub's children's playground has been earmarked as part of the plot, which means it will be taken down if the proposal goes ahead.

A spokesperson for Hawthorn, the Community Pub Company, said: “We have applied for permission to develop accommodation on some of land around the Five Bells pub, with the agreement of our Pub Partner.

"The land currently serving as a play area has been earmarked as part of the plot for development; however, the pub will still have outdoor space for customers to make use of if the application is successful.”

Access to the proposed bungalows will be gained off Bures Road with reconfiguration of the existing pub car park, with associated hard and soft landscaping.

There will be a further 12 car parking spaces available to accommodate the new homes.

The buildings will be built with red facing bricks with grey tiled roofs.