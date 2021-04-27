4 'crucial' physio devices donated to West Suffolk Hospital
Four "crucial" devices have been donated to the physiotherapy team West Suffolk Hospital to help its work with patients and in the community.
Two portable automated external defibrillators (AEDs), a Motomed - which helps strengthen someone's arms and legs - and a Nippy Clearway, which aids patients with their breathing, have all been donated by the MyWiSH charity, which supports the work of the Bury St Edmunds hospital.
Helen Stewart, the respiratory lead physiotherapist, said: "It is like Christmas has come all at once."
The community physiotherapists had asked the charity for the two AEDs as the pandemic has increased the amount of respiratory patients needing help.
These respiratory team has more than 300 contracts a month, with patients from Sudbury, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket attending twice a week for six weeks.
Funding for the four devices has come from the MyWiSH charity's Help Your NHS Covid-19 appeal.
Sally Daniels, MyWiSH fundraising manager, said: “It was fantastic to be able to provide the physio team with these items.
"It’s such a variety of equipment but all with the aim of helping patients with their rehabilitation post Covid or other spells of ill health.
"Thank you to every who has donated to our Covid appeal, without your donations this wouldn’t have been possible."