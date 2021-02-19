'Love hasn't been cancelled' - 40 Days of Kindness aims to spread some joy

Published: 4:30 PM February 19, 2021

Archdeacon Sally Gaze, leader of the Lightwave Community - Credit: DIOCESE OF ST EDMUNDSBURY AND IPSWICH

People across Suffolk are aiming to spread a little joy through a new campaign called 40 Days of Kindness.

The Lightwave Community – part of the Church of England in Suffolk – is marking Lent by encouraging people to find ways to help one another.

Archdeacon Sally Gaze, leader of the Lightwave Community, said: “Lent has long been marked by people wanting to help and support each other and going the extra mile.

“This year it has been a bit more difficult for us to get together and see one another.

“The idea of 40 Days of Kindness is to show that love hasn’t been cancelled.”

The campaign is asking the public to show their support by putting up a heart in their window throughout Lent as a sign of love and kindness in the community.

The Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich has also set up a Facebook group and is asking people to let them know what kind deeds they will be doing this Lent – socially distanced of course.

One of those doing something special for the campaign is Penny Sunaway at Otley Village Stores.

From L-R: Pictured being awarded the Lord Lieutenant Order of Merit, Jack Sunaway, Penny Sunaway and Anthony Fairbanks Weston at Otley Village Store - Credit: OTLEY VILLAGE STORE

The shop acts as a community hub where people offer help to those in need.

For 40 Days of Kindness, it is collecting money to create thank you hampers for staff at the village’s doctor’s surgery and for its primary school teachers.

“Because we are the only shop in the village, we have become a bit of a focal point for good deeds,” said Penny.

“Every year we collect loose change and give it to charity – this time we wanted to use it to say thank you to our doctors and teachers in the village.

“It is a sign of our appreciation for all their hard work.”

Chris Theobald, director of The Parrot in Aldringham - Credit: THE PARROT

Meanwhile at The Parrot in Aldringham, the pub’s director Chris Theobald spread joy on Shrove Tuesday through a Zoom community pancake making event, entertaining viewers with his tasty pancake creations, inspiring others to grab a pan and make their own.

He said: “We usually host a pancake day celebration at our sister pub The Dolphin, where we cook hundreds of pancakes and people can create their own toppings.

“We have tried recreate that community spirit on Zoom with people cooking along at home.

“We pride ourselves on being part of the community and I hope we can do our bit to spread some joy through these difficult times.”

