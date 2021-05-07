Published: 11:18 AM May 7, 2021

An artist's impression of how the entrance to Belle Vue Park could look - Credit: BDC

The major revamp plans Belle Vue Park in Sudbury have taken another step forward this week as contracts have been exchanged on the sale of Belle Vue House and part of the old swimming pool site.

Earlier this year, cabinet members at Babergh District Council agreed the sale of the house and surrounding land, including the northern part of the old swimming pool site, to Churchill Retirement Living to create 46 flats.

Money made from the sale of the land will go towards the creation of a new public space at the park entrance with plans in place for a new café and toilet facilities.

Belle Vue House will be renovated and converted back into private accommodation - Credit: Archant

Following an open marketing process, six bids were considered by cabinet against a set criteria including long term sustainability, price and deliverability, as well as compliance with local planning policy.

The successful bid by Churchill Retirement Living will see the renovation of Belle Vue House and conversion back into private accommodation while part of the old swimming pool site will be developed as a collection of 46 self-contained retirement living apartments with communal facilities.

Churchill Retirement Living’s Regional Managing Director Martin Bessant said: “We are delighted to have secured this excellent site for a new development that will meet the housing needs of older people in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

"Our new apartments will help improve the health and wellbeing of those who live there, creating a vibrant new community in the heart of town and enabling people to enjoy an independent, active lifestyle for longer."

The land that has been sold does not include Belle Vue Park and councillors have pledged that it will remain as a valuable green asses for the town to enjoy for generations to come.

Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, Councillor Michael Holt said: "The exchange of contracts with Churchill Retirement Living is a positive step forward in securing the future of Belle Vue House back to its original use as homes as well as supporting our wider vision for Sudbury.

Councillor Michael Holt has said this will be a positive step forward for Sudbury - Credit: Babergh District Council

"The introduction of new homes in the heart of the town will improve the economic vitality of the area including the local businesses, shops and restaurants.”

Councillor David Busby, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for assets and investments commented: “Creating an open, welcoming entrance for Belle Vue Park with a café and new toilet facilities will improve not only the experience for visitors to the park but will also improve the connection between the park and the town centre and creating a place where people want to live, work and visit for many years to come.”



