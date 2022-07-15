75,000 Suffolk families to receive cost of living support payments

75,000 families across Suffolk will begin receiving direct payments today to combat the ongoing cost of living crisis - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Around 75,000 families across Suffolk will begin receiving direct payments today to help with the soaring cost of living.

Low-income households on means-tested benefits will receive £326 before the end of July, while a second instalment of £324 will be transferred in the autumn.

Payments will be transferred automatically into the recipient's bank, building society or credit union account.

Speaking on the support package, Alison Grant, family support manager for Home-Start in Suffolk, said: "This is a really challenging time for families, with the increase in costs, such as rent, fuel, food and general costs of living.

"The direct payments will certainly offer some short-term relief and will be welcomed by many."

Former chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced the support package in May - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Those who receive the following benefits are eligible:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

Suffolk Coastal MP and work and pensions secretary, Thérèse Coffey said: "Our help for households will begin landing in bank accounts today as we make sure those on the lowest incomes get the support they need in the face of rising costs."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Just as we looked after people during lockdown, we will help them get through these tough economic times.

"Today’s payment is the signal to millions of families that we are on their side and we have already promised more cash in the autumn, alongside other measures – including our Help for Households – to support the vulnerable and ease the burden."

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said the government is making sure "those on the lowest incomes get the support they need in the face of rising costs" - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The instalments are part of wider package worth £15billion put together by the government to provide relief to those struggling during the cost of living crisis.

In October, every household in the UK will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills, as well as targeted support for the poorest, the elderly and the disabled.

Other measures include a £300 payment, alongside the winter fuel payment, to pensioner households in November/December and £150 to individuals receiving disability benefits.