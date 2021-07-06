Are you in these photos last time England were in a semi-final?

Published: 4:30 PM July 6, 2021

Are you pictured in these photos last time England got through to the semi-finals of a major football tournament? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The last time England were in a semi-finals of a major football tournament was in 2018 at the World Cup in Russia - were you pictured watching on as England crashed out?

Football fever has spread right across the county over the past month, as people have been watching England progress through the European Championships.

The crowd go wild at Portman Road as England score in the first half - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Crowd at the Fan Zone at Portman Road went wild as Kieran Trippier put England in the lead against Croatia after just five minutes.

Thousands of fans flocked to Portman Road to watch the England match - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

England have also only managed to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship once back in 1996 which was also at Wembley.

The crowd were full of hope that day too as the England had a 1-0 lead against Germany before losing on penalties - with current manager Gareth Southgate missing from the spot in the shoot-out.

Thousands of fans flocked to Portman Road to watch the England match Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Crowds were seen cheering as England had a 1-0 lead at half time - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Fans watched on in disbelief as Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 which meant England were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup.

Fans despair as England are knocked out of the World Cup 2018 - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN







