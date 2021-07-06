Are you in these photos last time England were in a semi-final?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The last time England were in a semi-finals of a major football tournament was in 2018 at the World Cup in Russia - were you pictured watching on as England crashed out?
Football fever has spread right across the county over the past month, as people have been watching England progress through the European Championships.
The Crowd at the Fan Zone at Portman Road went wild as Kieran Trippier put England in the lead against Croatia after just five minutes.
England have also only managed to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship once back in 1996 which was also at Wembley.
The crowd were full of hope that day too as the England had a 1-0 lead against Germany before losing on penalties - with current manager Gareth Southgate missing from the spot in the shoot-out.
Fans watched on in disbelief as Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 which meant England were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup.
