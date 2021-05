Published: 3:08 PM May 17, 2021

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a collision on the A1017 - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a BMW 320 and Ford Kuga on the A1017 in Haverhill.

Police were called to the incident at around 1.30pm on Monday (May 17) to reports of a car on a roundabout near the Haverhill Travelodge.

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.

The road is blocked and it is not clear if anyone else has been hurt.