Busy road closed near Stonham Aspal after motorcycle crash

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A busy road in Suffolk has been closed by police while they investigate a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Police were called to the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh shortly before 2.30pm today to reports that a rider fell of their motorbike.

Three fire crews were also called to scene after reports that the rider was trapped.

Engines were deployed from Princes Street, Debenham and Stowmarket to the scene.

Paramedics are also in attendance at the scene and are assessing the condition of the rider. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Suffolk police have now closed the road in both directions while an investigation into the crash is carried out.

Officers are advising drivers to stay clear of the area while the road is closed.