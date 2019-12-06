E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 reopened - young motorcyclist breaks multiple bones in serious crash

PUBLISHED: 07:03 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:03 06 December 2019

The female motorcyclist suffered a collision with a Honda car on the A12 outside Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 20-year-old female motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash on the A12 last night where she broke several bones in her legs.

The southbound carriageway of the A12 at Saxmundham was closed for more than four hours whilst emergency services worked to clear the scene.

Police were called at around 6.30pm on Thursday December 5 to reports of a crash between a 125cc motorcycle and a Honda car.

According to Suffolk police the northbound carriageway of the road was running as usual but the southbound carriageway had to be completely closed whilst traffic was diverted through Saxmundham.

The A12 was fully reopened at around 10.55pm last night.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the female motorcyclist is still in hospital with a fractured femur and has also broken her tibia and fibula bones in her lower leg.

