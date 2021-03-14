Delays building on A12 after car ends up in ditch
Published: 1:52 PM March 14, 2021
Motorists are being warned of delays on the A12 this afternoon after a car ended up in a ditch.
Suffolk police were called to the A12 at Little Glemham shortly after 1.20pm, when a car came off the road into a ditch and needed to be recovered.
The car is understood to be near the Lion Inn.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that recovery had been called for the car but that it would take some time to arrive.
Delays have been reported in the area.
