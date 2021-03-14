News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times

Delays building on A12 after car ends up in ditch

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:52 PM March 14, 2021   
A12 at Little Glemham

The vehicle is understood to have left the A12 near the Lion Inn at Little Glemham - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are being warned of delays on the A12 this afternoon after a car ended up in a ditch. 

Suffolk police were called to the A12 at Little Glemham shortly after 1.20pm, when a car came off the road into a ditch and needed to be recovered. 

The car is understood to be near the Lion Inn. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that recovery had been called for the car but that it would take some time to arrive. 

Delays have been reported in the area. 

