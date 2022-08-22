A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

A rolling roadblock is planned for the A12 near to Colchester United's football ground. - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers face more disruption on the A12 this week as a group plans to stage a rolling roadblock in protest against fuel prices.

Social media posts detailing the planned protest on the A12 near to Colchester United's football stadium on the morning of Thursday, August 25 have emerged.

The planned protest appears to be linked to the UK-wide 'Stand Up to Fuel Prices' campaign.

Organisers say some car groups have expressed interest in the protest.

Previous fuel protests on the A12 earlier this summer saw commuters caught up in twelve miles of queues.

During one of the previous protests, Superintendent Richard Melton from Essex Police said: “We understand that people have the right to peacefully protest, but we will not allow anyone to impact the livelihoods of others or put other road users at risk.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and our policing operation is in place to limit disruption to wider road users.

“Our teams are experienced at dealing with incidents which cause significant disruption on the roads."

Fuel prices are substantially down on the record high of 191.5p, set on July 3.

Since their peak two months ago, wholesale prices had fallen 10p a litre by the start of July, 20p by the middle of July, and 30p from August 4.

According to the RAC, average forecourt price is now 172.30p per litre for unleaded and 183.32p per litre for diesel.

The AA says that these prices are on course to dip below 160p a litre thanks to the plummeting wholesale rates.

The motoring group is calling for this wholesale cut to be passed on to consumers as quickly as possible – adding that doing so could save families £720 a year.

Speaking earlier this month, AA spokesman, Luke Bosdet said: “Lower pump prices are taking the strain off family budgets at present and that benefit should eventually double to at least 30p a litre off the peak price of petrol in July.

“However, increases in domestic energy prices are likely to overwhelm those savings heading into the winter.

“That is why the UK needs the fuel trade to pass on the savings as quickly as possible.

“The 20p-a-litre fall in diesel wholesale costs should also be contributing to lower transport costs that will hopefully roll back some of the inflation on goods and services.”