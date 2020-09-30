Long delays on A12 after crash involving three lorries
PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 30 September 2020
A crash between three lorries has partially blocked the A12 at Woodbridge.
The collision took place at around 3.30pm today on the northbound carriageway near to the Seckford Hall Hotel.
The police were called to reports that three lorries had collided on the busy road and it was initially believed that one person had been trapped following the incident.
The fire service sent four crews to the scene however it is not thought they were needed.
One person has been injured in the crash and has been left in the care of the ambulance service.
There are currently long delays in both directions on the road, and it is understood that the three vehicles are still partially blocking the carriage way.
Delays are expected to continue while recovery is organised.
