Long delays on A12 after crash involving three lorries

Three lorries have crashed on the A12 near Seckford Hall Hotel causing long delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A crash between three lorries has partially blocked the A12 at Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place at around 3.30pm today on the northbound carriageway near to the Seckford Hall Hotel.

The police were called to reports that three lorries had collided on the busy road and it was initially believed that one person had been trapped following the incident.

The fire service sent four crews to the scene however it is not thought they were needed.

One person has been injured in the crash and has been left in the care of the ambulance service.

There are currently long delays in both directions on the road, and it is understood that the three vehicles are still partially blocking the carriage way.

You may also want to watch:

Delays are expected to continue while recovery is organised.