Three taken to hospital and A120 blocked following serious collision between car and motorbike

There has been a serious collision on the A120 this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

There are severe delays on the A120 at Harwich this morning and three people are in hospital following a serious collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called at 6.30am to reports of a collision between a Ford Titanium and a Kawasaki Motorbike.

Officers confirmed that three people have been taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

The rider of the motorbike is reported to have serious injuries.

The road is blocked between the B1035 near Horsley Cross and the B1352 near Ramsey.

Emergency services are at the scene and will be carrying out collision investigation works due to the severity of the incident, according to Highways England.

There are delays in both directions; westbound back to Harwich and eastbound towards Wix.

Eastbound diverted traffic should exit the A120 at Horsley Cross roundabout. Take the first exit and continue on the B1035 through Horsleycross Street until the junction with the B1352. Turn right onto the B1352 and continue passing through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness and Ramsey to then re-join the A120 at Ramsey Roundabout.

Westbound traffic should follow the reverse of the above route.

There are further delays on the B1414 through Great and Little Oakley as well as a result of the accident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road is currently closed so is the A120 Harwich Bound, there is a large amount of disruption in the surrounding area.

“Drivers are asked to please avoid the area where possible.”