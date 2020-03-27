See dramatic drone footage of disused pub engulfed in flames

Drone footage shows the blaze at the Lion pub in Leavenheath. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

This was the shocking scene as a disused Suffolk pub went up in flames in an arson attack, as caught by footage from a drone.

Suffolk firefighters were called to the Lion pub, off the A134 in Leavenheath, at 1.56pm on Thursday, March 26.

A total of 18 crews were called to the incident from across Suffolk and Essex, although several were later stood down.

A section of the busy road was closed for several hours while firefighters dealt with the incident, with the pictures of smoke and flames showing just why so many were needed.

The blaze was extinguished and the fire service left the scene after 4.23pm, however significant damage was caused to the building.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Excellent images from our drone at yesterday’s incident in Leavenheath showing the extent of firefighting needed by Suffolk and Colchester.

“Thank you to Suffolk police for maintaining our safety on the busy A134.

“Fortunately no requirement for the NHS.”

Police have now confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicious and they have asked anyone with information to contact them.

The Lion pub closed abruptly in January 2018 and is not believed to have reopened since.

Residents of Leavenheath and the surrounding villages reported hearing fire crews rush to the blaze on social media.

Lisa Bloomfield said on Facebook: “Just seen the Lion pub at Leavenheath is on fire. The fire brigade have just turned up.

“Hope it’s out before too much damage is caused and doesn’t spread to nearby houses. Stay safe everyone.”

Gillian Harvey added: “How sad. This is where my Dad was born, several generations of the family had the pub.”

Crews from Woodbridge, Ipswich Princes Street, Hadleigh, Nayland, Sudbury, Clare, Haverhill and Colchester attended the blaze.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact PC 1887 John Camp at Haverhill Police Station by quoting crime reference number: 37/18255/20.