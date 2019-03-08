Vehicle fire causes delays on A14 in Suffolk

Police and fire crews were called to the A14 on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border near Newmarket on Sunday lunchtime after a blaze broke out in a vehicle.

The blaze happened on the road at Higham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and appliances from both towns were sent to deal with it.

Traffic was disrupted while the fire was brought under control on the sliproad to the junction to Tuddenham and Mildenhall.

No one was hurt in the incident and although traffic had to slow down, the A14 was not completely closed.

The vehicle was removed from the carriageway although traffic did have to slow down past the wreckage until it was removed.

The fire service brought the fire under control within 20 minutes of being called to the incident - and the wreckage was removed from the main road until it was able to be removed by a recovery crew from a local garage.