E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vehicle fire causes delays on A14 in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:47 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 29 September 2019

The A14 at Higham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 at Higham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police and fire crews were called to the A14 on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border near Newmarket on Sunday lunchtime after a blaze broke out in a vehicle.

The blaze happened on the road at Higham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket and appliances from both towns were sent to deal with it.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic was disrupted while the fire was brought under control on the sliproad to the junction to Tuddenham and Mildenhall.

No one was hurt in the incident and although traffic had to slow down, the A14 was not completely closed.

The vehicle was removed from the carriageway although traffic did have to slow down past the wreckage until it was removed.

The fire service brought the fire under control within 20 minutes of being called to the incident - and the wreckage was removed from the main road until it was able to be removed by a recovery crew from a local garage.

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alert issued for Suffolk and Essex coast today and tomorrow

Bawdsey Quay is one of the areas where a flood alert has been issued. Picture: IAN BARRATT

Car ends up on roof after crash, leaving road blocked

The accident happened at the junction of Station Road and Lister Road in Hadleigh, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic video of the moment base jumpers leap from Suffolk’s tallest structure

A base jumper captured on video at the Mendlesham Mast in a previous incident. Picture: GARETH FRANCIS

First look inside new glamping units tempting visitors to get away from it all in Suffolk

Inside one of the new Wigwam units like those being opened in Suffolk next month. Picture: WIGWAM

‘I was never going to celebrate’ – Blake after scoring for Stowmarket at Norwich United

Matt Blake, on the ball during his Stowmarket Town debut at Plantation Park. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists