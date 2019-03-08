Video

WATCH: Scary near miss between car and lorry on A14

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE Archant

A driver has shared dashcam footage of the terrifying moment of a vehicle nearly colliding with a lorry which was travelling round a bend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dashcam footage was captured by a worker on their way to the Ipswich Hospital on a slip road off the A14 at Levington on Wednesday.

The video shows a lorry going round a sharp corner and appearing to cross the white lines in the middle of the road.

The driver of the car in the dashcam then swerves and stops, narrowly missing the lorry.

Suffolk Constabulary has a dedicated section of its website where people can upload dascam footage.

The online form is available here.

Please note Suffolk police ask that if you are reporting an incident that you don’t put the footage on social media.

Don’t miss: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018