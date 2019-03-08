Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

WATCH: Scary near miss between car and lorry on A14

PUBLISHED: 11:43 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 March 2019

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Archant

A driver has shared dashcam footage of the terrifying moment of a vehicle nearly colliding with a lorry which was travelling round a bend.

The dashcam footage was captured by a worker on their way to the Ipswich Hospital on a slip road off the A14 at Levington on Wednesday.

The video shows a lorry going round a sharp corner and appearing to cross the white lines in the middle of the road.

The driver of the car in the dashcam then swerves and stops, narrowly missing the lorry.

Suffolk Constabulary has a dedicated section of its website where people can upload dascam footage.

The online form is available here.

Please note Suffolk police ask that if you are reporting an incident that you don’t put the footage on social media.

Don’t miss: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First 2019 Suffolk Punch foal in the UK born in Suffolk

Fred is the first Suffolk Punch foal to be born in the UK this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elderly woman reports missing jewellery after man visits home claiming to check electricity meter

Denmark Road, Beccles. GOOGLE MAPS.

Carl Marston’s Around the Grounds; floodlit occasion at Lakenheath FC

The floodlights burn brightly for the first time in a competitive match at Lakenheath FC, for the visit of Fakenham Town last Friday evening. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Number of people trained in CPR through lifesaver campaign tops 300

A new group of lifesavers learn CPR in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN

Hughes Electrical to close Sudbury store next week

The Hughes Electrical store on Market Hill in Sudbury Picture: Ross Bentley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists