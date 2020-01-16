A14 closed after car hits central reservation

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a collision on the A14 near Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 is closed near Needham Market while emergency services deal with the scene of a two vehicle crash.

The crash, involving a Fiat Punto and Toyota C-HR happened at junction 51 with the A140 around 9.15am Thursday, January 16.

One vehicle is said to have hit the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, although a spokesman for Suffolk police said there have been no serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off at the junction with the A140.

